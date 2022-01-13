A new twist to Boston’s wine fest, a Milwaukee hotel that honors the past, and these buses give you a lift to the ski lifts

Yes, the holidays just ended, but there’s still plenty of opportunity to wine and dine in the Boston area this winter. The city hosts the 33rd Boston Wine and Food Festival Jan. 21 through March 26, adding “Food” to the name and many new culinary events. The festival includes a new Visiting Chef Series that draws culinary masters from across New England, and events that fuse art, theater, music, and wine — all under the creative direction of David Daniels, executive chef of the Boston Harbor Hotel, and wine festival-veteran Nancy Bean of WISE UP Events. Enjoy the new cocktail jazz brunches, Art and Wine event with renowned photographer Andy Katz, and weekend celebration of one of Massachusetts’ best-selling authors, Elin Hilderbrand. Also enjoy the usual winemaker- and vintner-hosted dinners, seminars, and regional tastings. Tickets range from $75 to $2,000. www.bostonwineandfoodfestival.net.

Skiing at Pat's Peak in Henniker, N.H., is easier with a shuttle bus. Yoon S. Byun/Globe staff

The ski buses are back

Hop a bus from Boston to Pats Peak ski area in New Hampshire and enjoy the scenery and a stress-free ride to the slopes. North American Sports Union and the SkiSherpa Pats Peak Shuttle offer round-trip transportation from your home in the Boston area to Pats Peak — typically a 90-minute drive — twice daily on Saturdays. Both companies will scoop you up at home around 7 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. and return late afternoon or evening (prices vary, depending on the number of people). Boston Common Coach also offers a package deal on Saturdays that includes round-trip transportation from the Boston area, a lift ticket, rental equipment, and access to the Snowtubing Park for $110. The bus departs from Braintree, Northeastern University, and Boston University starting at 11:30 a.m. and leaves Pats Peak for the return trip at 9:30 p.m. See the website for more information: www.patspeak.com

If you’re headed to Phoenix, don’t miss a stunning photo exhibit in nearby Gilbert that captures the people and landscapes of a state with a visually rich cultural heritage and natural world.

Capturing Arizona’s visual treasures

Art Intersection's "Arizona Odyssey, Forty Years of Roaming for Beauty," on show through March 5, features 66 images by Kerrick James, a travel photojournalist whose work has been featured on more than 200 book and magazine covers, and who has spent decades traveling the world with a special focus on the Southwest and, in particular, Arizona. The photographs depict iconic landscapes, ephemeral weather and celestial phenomena, billion-year-old rocks and medusa-like saguaros, cowboys and horses, Hopi dancers, Navajo musicians, and more. James captures starry nights, stormy days, and highways that lead to lesser-known canyons and backroad gems. The show in Gallery 4 at the Gilbert Historical Museum is open Tuesdays and Thursdays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free for ages 4 and younger to $6 for ages 13 and older. 480-926-1577, https://artintersection.com/event/arizona-odyssey-kerrick-james.

New Milwaukee hotel honors the past

Wisconsin’s first Renaissance hotel opened in a former office building and bank in Wauwatosa (called Tosa Village by locals), a vibrant neighborhood located 20 minutes from downtown Milwaukee and the airport and next to a mall with high-end boutiques and shops (hello Nordstrom). The Renaissance Milwaukee West Hotel has 196 spacious rooms and thoughtful décor that reflects the city’s prominence in the textile and garment industries — think tailor and seamstress elements, such as spool-shaped tables, tall draperies, and wallpaper that resembles dress patterns. The onsite restaurant, Eldr+Rime, is a nod to the local community’s Scandinavian roots and features a fire-and-ice theme, with its wood-fired oven and grill and its raw bar. Located on a patio off the bar, which draws as many locals as hotel guests, you’ll find three outdoor igloos called Stuga (“cabin” in Swedish) that remain open for dining through March. Don’t miss the views from the 12th-floor fitness center. Rates start at $149. 414-771-2300, www.renmilwaukee.com.

One plug keeps you fully connected

With just one USB-C cord, you can power up two external displays, transfer data up to 5 Gbps, and either charge or provide power to your laptop, phone, and other portable devices. The new VisionTek VT400 USB-C Docking Station slips into a pocket or travel bag for easy transport and lets you power multiple devices at once — ideal for hotel room to airline gate. It measures about 5-inches-by-2.5-inches-by-0.6 inches and weighs 3.3 ounces. Plug it into the wall using the USB-C cord and connect up to two 4K monitors using HDMI and DisplayPort. It also has two USB-A ports, an ethernet port, and two USB-C ports for connecting to a laptop or other USB-C device. The 4-inch USB-C power cord tucks into a recessed slot on the side of the device for travel. $139.99. www.visiontek.com.

Give AutoSock a try on your next winter drive and you’ll never go back to using chains.

Top traction for your tires

Give AutoSock a try on your next winter drive and you’ll never go back to using chains. Norwegian-designed AutoSock is the only alternative traction device approved in all 50 states for cars and trucks. It’s also ideal for cars that don’t have enough clearance in the wheel wells for installing chains, like my Mini Cooper. The ridiculously easy-to-use product installs in minutes: Unfold each AutoSock (two come in a package), slip them over your drive tires as much as you can, roll the car slightly forward or backward, and then finish securing the socks (a strong elastic on the back side keeps them in place). You can drive up to 30 miles per hour. AutoSock is made of high-tech fibers in a particular pattern that helps it grip in hard or soft snow and icy conditions. There are 10 different sizes to fit most vehicles. The tire socks don’t make a sound when you’re driving, so don’t forget to take them off once you reach pavement or start speeding up. The best part: They’re machine-washable and reusable. $99.95 autosock.us.

