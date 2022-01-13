300 more deaths from COVID-19 projected in R.I. by Feb. 13

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 3,305.9 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 817,510 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 4,522

Test-positive rate: 15.6 percent

Currently hospitalized: 485

Total deaths: 3,151

We know that Rhode Island health officials think COVID-19 cases will hit their peak this week before a steady decline, but projected deaths have been a more difficult number to come by.

Researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington now believe that Rhode Island’s death total (since the beginning of the pandemic) could rise from 3,151 today to 3,467 by Feb. 13, one month from now.

The IHME has been tracking and projecting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in every state throughout the pandemic using a variety of metrics along the way, including vaccination rates, mask use, and the pace at which residents are social distancing.

Here’s a look at its current projections for deaths in Rhode Island by Feb. 13.

Status quo (no changes to policy and cases stay on the same track): 3,467

High severity of Omicron cases: 3,482

If vaccine hesitance is reduced: 3,466

If everyone who is currently vaccinated gets a third dose: 3,466

If 80 percent of residents regularly wear masks: 3,448

As you can see, because the projections are for only the next month, the numbers don’t vary widely no matter the scenario.

One caveat: IHME hasn’t always aced its predictions during the pandemic, but they have come close. For example, in August, as the Delta variant was beginning to hit the US, researchers predicted that Rhode Island could reach 3,135 to 3,415 deaths by Dec. 1, 2021.

Delta hit Rhode Island a little bit later than expected, and the state didn’t report its 3,135th death until last week.

⚓ On this week’s edition of the Rhode Island Report podcast, Ed Fitzpatrick talked to state Senator Tiara Mack about her goals for the progressive movement in the state. Read more.

⚓ Sixty Rhode Island National Guard troops will mobilize to Butler Hospital, a private psychiatric facility in Providence, as part of the state’s efforts to address the crisis in the state’s health care system. Read more.

⚓ After one of the deadliest stretches the city has seen in years, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced Wednesday a $2.6 million anti-violence initiative to invest in hundreds of jobs for the city’s youth, increase access to mentorships, and make nonviolence training available to all residents. Read more.

⚓ A new report exploring the economic impact of the proposed hospital merger between Lifespan and Care New England claims merging the state’s two largest health systems would increase the annual economic impact of the state’s academic medicine sector from $8.2 billion in 2020 to $11.5 billion by 2035. Read more.

⚓ Health policy analysts point out that the “independent” hospital merger report was paid for by Brown University, which is involved in the merger, and relies on murky data. Read more.

⚓ The state redistricting commission on Wednesday voted for new House, Senate, and congressional district maps, redrawing Rhode Island’s political boundaries to reflect the new census counts. Read more.

⚓ Victims of the RIPTA data breach were promised free identity monitoring services after hackers got a hold of their names, Social Security numbers, and other private information, but some say they aren’t able to access that service. Read more.

⚓ Massachusetts might end up with more candidates for lieutenant governor than when Rhode Island ran an open application process for the same job. Read more.

⚓ Governor Charlie Baker’s administration said that beginning next week, it will break the hospitalization numbers it publishes into two sets: one that records those patients being treated primarily for COVID-19, and a second for those patients who were hospitalized for other reasons but happened to test positive upon admission. Read more.

⚓ Brad Marchand can do no wrong for the Bruins these days. Read more.

⚓ At 11 a.m., the Globe is hosting a webinar to answer your questions about the Omicron variant. You can sign up here.

⚓ The state Board of Elections is scheduled to elect a chair and vice chair at its 2 p.m. meeting.

⚓ Rhode Island’s Special Education Advisory Committee meets at 6 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

Politicians stole a magistrate’s job from Bill Trezvant 16 years ago. But Governor McKee righted a wrong by making Trezvant a District Court judge. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to state Senator Tiara Mack about her goals for the progressive movement in 2022. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

