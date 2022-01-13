Biden to send military medical teams to Rhode Island as COVID-19 surges

Medical teams made up of doctors, nurses, and other health care workers will be sent to Rhode Island Hospital, which is the state’s only Level 1 Trauma center. It’s unclear how many health care workers Biden is sending to Rhode Island, but the White House said the first 1,000 medical professionals will be deployed to states next week.

PROVIDENCE — President Joseph Biden is expected to announce Thursday that six states, including Rhode Island, will be getting medical military personnel to help alleviate staffing shortages in hospitals.

Officials said the teams are expected to help triage patients arriving at hospitals to offset staffing challenges at emergency departments.

Biden plans to deliver remarks on the “surge response” to COVID-19, according to news reports. Biden also plans to send military medical teams to Michigan, New Mexico, New York, New Jersey, and Ohio. These new deployments will be on top of other federal medical personnel who have already been sent to states with acute shortages.

On Wednesday, Governor Dan McKee mobilized 60 Rhode Island National Guard troops to Butler Hospital, a private psychiatric facility in the city, as part of the state’s effort to address the crisis in the state’s health care system.

The troops will help with tasks that don’t require a high-level medical education, such as with transportation and observation, according to Gen. Chris Callahan, the adjutant general and commanding general of the state National Guard.

Biden is expected to make additional announcements about his administration’s efforts to handle the latest surge of new cases caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant. State officials told the Globe that these announcements could further aid Rhode Island’s staffing crisis.





