Mayor Wu says 154 people from Mass. and Cass have been given housing after Wednesday’s tent sweep

Wu met Thursday morning with key advisers at The Women’s Inn at Pine Street, one of the organizations that has been assisting the city’s effort to create transitional housing for people living on the streets, including low-threshold housing that helps people work on substance abuse recovery while they aim to transition to more permanent, stable housing and living.

Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday that suitable housing accommodations have been offered to 154 people who had been living in the area known as Mass. and Cass, and the tent encampments there have been cleared, even while city officials continue a long-term effort to keep people off of the street and in safe housing.

“Not a single person was forcibly removed from the encampments, no arrests were made,” Wu said at a press conference outside Pine Street. “I want to just emphasize how different what happened yesterday has been from what we’ve seen in other cities or in the past. This was truly grounded in public health and housing.”

Wu said Wednesday’s effort was just one step in a long process of addressing homelessness and addiction in Boston.

“We did not solve homelessness yesterday,” she said, but the tent encampments posed serious health and safety risks as freezing temperatures descended upon the city.

Wu said 31 people were connected to housing at the Roundhouse Hotel nearby, 24 to Willow Street, 21 to Dorm 1, 40 to transitional housing units at the EnVision Hotel in Mission Hill, 10 people to cottages at the Shattuck Hospital, 28 to the portion of Shattuck Hospital run by Pine Street, and others were taken to emergency shelters.

Wu was joined Thursday by Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of the Pine Street Inn; Dr. Monica Bharel, Wu’s public health adviser and her point person on the humanitarian crisis at Mass. and Cass; Sheila Dillon, the city’s chief of housing; Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, head of the Boston Public Health Commission; and Boston Police Lieutenant Peter Messina, of the street outreach unit.

The meeting came a day after city crews cleared out dozens of tents by the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, which has become the epicenter of the city’s drug crisis. A city survey in early December showed that more than 70 tents were sprawled out on Atkinson Street and Newmarket Village, though officials acknowledge that more than 90 tents could be set up there at any given point.

By the end of day Wednesday, they were gone, a one-day effort and perhaps the most concerted in years to address an intractable ailment in Boston’s communities: How to address the unsanitary encampments while ensuring that those who had been living there receive the proper resources, particularly suitable housing, so that they do not return.

