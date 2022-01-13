Neighbor rushes into burning Beverly home and helps man escape flames

O’Connor said the resident was disoriented and taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. He said the man had non-life threatening injuries.

The fire broke out at 24 Gardner St. in Beverly around 8:20 a.m, said Chief Peter O’Connor. He said that the man was elderly and alone, and a neighbor helped him get out of the building.

A neighbor rushed into a Beverly home Thursday morning to help save a man from a roaring two-alarm blaze, fire officials said.

When firefighters arrived at the two-story wood framed home, they encountered heavy fire at the front porch and front door, O’Connor said. After extinguishing the blaze on the first floor, O’Connor said they chased hot spots in the walls. It took around three hours to bring the blaze under control, O’Connor said.

The home sustained significant damage and is considered a total loss, O’Connor said.

The Beverly Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.