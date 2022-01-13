Pygmy sperm whale found stranded at Salisbury Beach State Reservation

The adult male whale, measuring 9 1/2 feet long and weighing about 700 pounds, was spotted Monday at the southern end of the beach near the jetty in about by 8 to 12 inches of water. Passerby called police, and a rescue team from the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, N.H. was dispatched to the scene.

It was in very shallow water, and eventually swam away on its own, officials said.

Pygmy sperm whales are are an elusive offshore species that can dive at least 1,000 feet down, and they typically feed in deep water.

“We don’t see them often,” said Ashley Stokes, the director of Marine Mammal Rescue for the Seacoast Science Center. “They don’t strand often. It’s not natural for these animals to be on the beach.”

The rescue team spent the afternoon assessing the situation and trying to figure out the best way to help the whale.

“The animal was thrashing around,” she said. “Their power is unbelievable. One thrash of that tail could break bones.”

A stranded pygmy sperm whale was found at Salisbury Beach State Reservation. Seacoast Science Center

Stokes said it wasn’t safe for people to stay in the water with the whale because of the frigid temperatures and its thrashing tail. Because pygmy sperm whales are an offshore species, the stranded whale probably had an underlying condition (such as cardiomyopathy, which is heart disease that is common to this species) that caused it to nearly wash ashore.

Shortly after dark, the whale was able to swim away on its own.

Stokes said the fate of the whale is unknown, and they alerted other organizations to be on the lookout for it, just in case it gets washed ashore again.

Since 2013 the Seacoast Science Center’s marine mammal rescue team has responded to over 1,100 animals, and this is only the second pygmy sperm whale they’ve seen, she said.

“We remain hopeful,” she said. “We’re hoping it makes its way out.”

The Seacoast Science Center’s marine mammal rescue team responds to calls in New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts (from Essex north to border of Maine).

If you see a marine mammal on any beach in those areas, call their 24/7 hotline at 603-997-9448 and report the animal’s location, size, coloring, and behavior.

