R.I. health director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott stepping down

Alexander-Scott has been one of the state’s most high-profile officials throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A New York City native, she did a four-year combined fellowship in adult and pediatric infectious diseases at Brown University, and also has a master’s in public health from Brown.

Alexander-Scott, an appointee of former governor Gina Raimondo who led the department through two pandemic years and two administrations, said she’ll continue to serve for the next two weeks as the state looks for a replacement. Alexander-Scott has served in her role since 2015, staying on after Governor Dan McKee took over when Raimondo became US Commerce Secretary in March 2021.

PROVIDENCE — Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the director of the state Department of Health, is stepping down, the state announced Thursday.

“Serving as the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health has been the most rewarding experience of my career,” Alexander-Scott said in a statement.

Alexander-Scott will also serve as a consultant for the Health Department for three months after her departure. She is one of only five state health directors to serve as long as she has, the state said. The exhaustion of two pandemic years has led to many public health officials leaving their roles even before this latest wave of COVID-19 infections.

“Dr. Alexander-Scott has been a steady, calm presence for Rhode Island as we’ve worked together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” McKee said in a news release, saying he accepted her resignation “regretfully.”

The state is currently dealing with a high level of COVID-19 infections, although the state’s models show the peak could be soon.

Her departure comes after months of behind-the-scenes tensions between the Health Department and other parts of McKee’s team. Those tensions never quite burst into public view, but sources on both sides of the rift describe a Health Department that often urged McKee to act more aggressively than he was willing to, and a governor who was concerned about the effects his action could have on other interests, like small business. On masks, for instance, Alexander-Scott had recommended an indoor mask mandate weeks before McKee eventually put one in place.

Publicly, McKee has sought to tamp down any talk of tensions. When the Twitter hashtag #AppreciationForDrNAS took off in October after a McKee-friendly radio host bashed her, McKee himself joined the Twitter conversation.

But the two have never been close and Alexander-Scott was not in McKee’s inner circle.

On Thursday, McKee’s office said that McKee had not asked her to leave. In fact, Matt Sheaff, a spokesman for the governor, said when Alexander-Scott approached McKee about potential other opportunities over the past few weeks, he asked her to stay.

This story will be updated.

