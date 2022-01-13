R.I. students will ask US Supreme Court to hear civics education case

“The students have called attention to critical issues of declining civic engagement and inadequate preparation for participation in civic life at a time when many are concerned about the future of American democracy,” the appellate court said. “Nevertheless, the weight of precedent stands in the students’ way here, and they have not stated any viable claim for relief.”

In a case with national implications , the Boston-based US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit this week upheld US District Court Judge William E. Smith, who had dismissed the students’ case while calling the lawsuit “a cry for help from a generation of young people” who recognize “that American democracy is in peril.”

PROVIDENCE ― Lawyers representing Rhode Island students are vowing to take their legal fight to the US Supreme Court as they argue for a constitutional right to an adequate civics education.

In 2018, a class-action lawsuit was filed in US District Court in Providence on behalf of 14 Rhode Island students, arguing that the US Constitution entitles all students to an education that prepares them to participate effectively in a democracy.

But in a 20-page decision for the First Circuit, Judge Denise J. Casper said that in the 1973 case of the San Antonio Independent School District v. Rodriguez, the US Supreme Court rejected the idea that an adequate civics education is a fundamental constitutional right.

And since that ruling, the high court has clarified, in cases such as Papasan v. Allain, that the only remaining question is whether a “minimally adequate education” is a fundamental right, she said.

“The court has never suggested that the minimum ‘quantum of education’ that could be constitutionally required must necessarily include instruction in certain subject matters or ensure certain educational outcomes (perhaps with the exception of an opportunity for basic literacy),” Casper wrote.

Also, she noted that Rhode Island law has, since 2007, required at least some civics education in its schools, “even if it is not as comprehensive as the framework appellants desire.”

The Rhode Island case differs from a Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals case in which judges concluded that students in Detroit had been denied their fundamental right to “a basic minimum education — meaning one that plausibly provides access to literacy,” Casper said. The Rhode Island case “fails to allege a total deprivation of a minimally adequate education (as opposed to specific subject-matter inclusion),” she wrote.

Michael Rebell, the lead lawyer for the plaintiffs and a professor of law and education practice at Columbia University’s Teachers College, issued a statement, saying, “Like so many landmark civil rights cases before this, we have reached the pivotal moment where only the Supreme Court can clarify the meaning for our times of what it has previously written.”

Both the US District Court and the First Circuit have now recognized the “critical connection between civic education and the preservation of our republican form of government,” Rebell said. But they’ve “indicated that they lacked the authority to reconsider Supreme Court precedents that ‘stand in the students’ way here,” he said.

So, Rebell said, “Only the Supreme Court can resolve the ambiguities in the case law regarding students’ rights to civic education. We look forward to making our case on behalf of all Rhode Island and American public school students before the United States Supreme Court.”

The Supreme Court would have to agree to hear the case before it would come before the high court.

Jennifer Wood, a lawyer for the plaintiffs and executive director of the Rhode Island Center for Justice, said, “The First Circuit’s decision articulated an extremely low bar for students’ rights to civic education, indicating that bare-bones reading and writing skills are sufficient basic education for effective citizenship in 2022. That is simply unacceptable.”

Moira Hinderer, whose 11-year-old daughter attends a Pawtucket charter school and is one of the plaintiffs, said, “Across Rhode Island and the United States, wealthier school districts are able to provide a minimum of civic education and poorer ones don’t. When not all students get civic education, it not only weakens our democracy but decides who gets to access their rights and who doesn’t. How can you exercise what you don’t know?”

In the state’s legal briefs, Anthony F. Cottone, chief legal counsel for the Rhode Island Department of Education, had argued that “binding legal precedent has established that there is no fundamental right to education under the United States Constitution.”

On Thursday, Department of Education spokesman Victor Morente issued a statement saying the state is committed to improving civics education for all Rhode Island students.

“We recognize that one of the central purposes of public education is to prepare students for active participation in civic life, to think critically, and to be able to discern fact from fiction,” he said. “In Rhode Island, we are already taking action to develop new, more comprehensive statewide social studies standards for K-12 education and to improve our post-secondary regulations as a whole.”

As part of revisions to high school graduation requirements, the Department of Education has proposed a proficiency requirement for civics, Morente said. “We look forward to continuing to engage with students, educators, parents, and all other stakeholders to build a better education system together,” he said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.