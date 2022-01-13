State Police warn about QR code parking meter scam

The fraudulent QR code stickers are placed on parking meters and are disguised as a “quick pay” option to steal the parker’s payment information, according to a bulletin tweeted out by State Police.

David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police, said they’re not aware of any incidents happening in Massachusetts.

QR codes are a type of barcode that can be scanned with a smartphone. Unsuspecting motorists who fall for the scam may be directed to a fraudulent website to make their payment.

“Instead of paying for the parking spot, victims are unknowingly handing banking and credit card information directly to scammers,” the bulletin states. “The scam is enticing because QR codes are known for speed and convenience, so a user might prefer this type of payment method to the use of cash or credit card at a pay station.”

The bulletin states that law enforcement and municipal officials should be aware of this latest phishing tactic, and any incidents should be reported to police.

Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department, said the city has not received any confirmed reports of this scam occurring in Cambridge. It’s also important to note that Cambridge does not use a QR code for payments at parking meters, he said.

“Motorists can pay a meter using either quarters, the Passport Parking App or a web-based version of Passport Parking,” Warnick said in an email. “If a motorist ever sees a QR code on one of the City of Cambridge’s meters or signs, they should report it to the Cambridge Police Department and SHOULD NOT use it to pay for parking. Additionally, Traffic and Parking staff visit every meter at least once a week, and they are providing additional attention in the event that there are any unofficial stickers.”

