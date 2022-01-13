Mass. joins nationwide effort to test white-tailed deer for COVID-19

Most Mass. samples, officials said, were collected during the first week of shotgun deer season in early December, a period when deer hunters are required to bring their kills to game check stations for biological data collection.

The state Division of Fisheries & Wildlife said in a statement Wednesday that 571 white-tailed deer samples were recently collected for testing as part of a 41-state effort run by the USDA. The samples, the statement said, are sent to USDA Wildlife Services to process and analyze, and results aren’t expected for at least a month or two.

Massachusetts has joined a nationwide effort to test white-tailed deer for COVID-19, after prior studies detected virus antibodies in the animals, officials said.

Advertisement

Other samples were taken from deer who suffered untimely deaths in car collisions, according to the state.

At this point, deer hunters can rest relatively easy.

“The risk for transmission from deer to humans is likely very low due to the outdoor aspects of hunting and the short period of time deer are contagious (7 days),” said the statement, adding that COVID’s “primarily transmitted by inhaling aerosolized droplets. These droplets can come from respiration or from the digestive tract.”

Officials said currently, there are no known cases of humans contracting COVID-19 from deer, and there’s no evidence people can contract the virus by eating wild game.

MassWildlife recommends people take a number of precautions to minimize the risk of disease transmission when processing and handling game, according to its website.

Those precautions, the site says, include not handling or consuming wild animals that appear sick or those found dead; wearing gloves and a face shield when handling, field dressing, and processing game; processing it outdoors or in a well-ventilated location when possible; minimizing contact with the brain or spinal tissues; carefully handling knives to prevent accidental cuts; washing hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after handling carcasses, and before and after handling meat; sanitizing all tools and work surfaces used during processing; and cooking game meat thoroughly to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill pathogens.

Advertisement

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, recently put out a report on an earlier COVID deer testing study.

Here’s what they found:

“APHIS collected a total of 481 samples between January 2020 and March 2021 from Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania,” the report said. “We detected SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in 33 percent of those samples. The results varied by State (Illinois = 7 percent of 101 samples contained antibodies; Michigan = 67 percent of 113 samples; New York = 19 percent of 68 samples; and Pennsylvania = 31 percent of 199 samples).”

The report said that while “the results indicate that certain white-tailed deer populations in these States were exposed to SARS-CoV-2, they should not be extrapolated to represent the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the deer populations as a whole.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.