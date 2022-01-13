Mayor Wu: No need for systemwide shutdown of Boston schools due to COVID-19

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday she didn’t think the entire Boston public school system would need to shut down and switch to remote learning due to COVID-19 staffing shortages, but left open the possibility that individual schools might have to.

“So far we do not anticipate the need to have a district-wide remote situation because of staffing. We do have plans in place school by school,” she said at a news conference. She said that as of a couple of days ago, 1,200 teachers and other school staff were out with COVID-19.

“We are working school-by-school and monitoring it - with I think it was three different checks a day with each school leader - just to understand what their anticipated staffing would look like in the next hours and the next days,” she said, noting that Boston was still seeing “very high community positivity.”