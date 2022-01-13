Mayor Wu: No need for systemwide shutdown of Boston schools due to COVID-19

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday she didn’t think the entire Boston public school system would need to shut down and switch to remote learning due to COVID-19 staffing shortages, but left open the possibility that individual schools might have to.
“So far we do not anticipate the need to have a district-wide remote situation because of staffing. We do have plans in place school by school,” she said at a news conference. She said that as of a couple of days ago, 1,200 teachers and other school staff were out with COVID-19.
“We are working school-by-school and monitoring it - with I think it was three different checks a day with each school leader - just to understand what their anticipated staffing would look like in the next hours and the next days,” she said, noting that Boston was still seeing “very high community positivity.”
She said schools had reserves of Chromebooks that they were already making available to students who have tested positive and needed to stay home.
“Closing our schools and moving to remote is a last resort. But it is one that we are prepared for, given that there are COVID and pandemic challenges that affect staffing beyond our control,” she said.
