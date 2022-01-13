Sinema reiterates opposition to eliminating filibuster, likely dooming voting rights legislation

But the circumstances in which she reiterated it — as Senate Democratic leaders prepared to launch a decisive floor debate and less than an hour before President Biden was scheduled to arrive on Capitol Hill to deliver a final, forceful appeal for action — put an exclamation point on her party’s long and fruitless effort to counter restrictive Republican-passed state voting laws.

Sinema’s position, outlined in a midday floor speech, echoed her previous public statements in which she defended the filibuster, the Senate’s 60-vote supermajority rule, as a tool to facilitate bipartisan cooperation and guard against wild swings in federal policy.

WASHINGTON — Democrats’ hopes of finally pushing through voting rights legislation after months of Republican opposition appeared to be fatally wounded Thursday after Senator Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, announced she would not support changing Senate rules that have long allowed a minority of senators to block legislation.

Advertisement

‘’While I continue to support these bills, I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country,’’ Sinema said.

She later added: ‘’We must address the disease itself, the disease of division, to protect our democracy, and it cannot be achieved by one party alone. It cannot be achieved solely by the federal government. The response requires something greater and, yes, more difficult than what the Senate is discussing today.’’

Biden, a former six-term senator, delivered his closed-door pitch two days after he made his most pointed public case yet for the modification or elimination of the filibuster to pass voting rights bills. He chose to come and make a final push even as Sinema and Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, had shown no indication that they are prepared to move off their long-standing public opposition to weakening minority rights in the Senate.

Advertisement

Leaving the room after a luncheon meeting that stretched over an hour, Biden shared doubts that his long push for federal voting legislation would ultimately be successful.

‘’I hope we can get this done. The honest-to-God answer is, I don’t know if we can get this done,’’ he said. ‘’But one thing for certain, one thing for certain, like every other major civil rights bill that came along, if we miss the first time, we can come back and try a second time.’’

Still, Democrats are prepared to move forward with a floor confrontation in the coming days that could bring their year-long quest to counter Republican-passed state voting restrictions to a futile and frustrating end.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, who called the struggle to persuade Manchin and Sinema ‘’an uphill fight’' in interviews this week, laid out a plan Wednesday to bring two key voting rights bills to the Senate floor in the coming days, setting up a final showdown over the rules early next week.

Speaking on the Senate floor Thursday morning, Schumer said Democrats had no choice but to move forward unilaterally after trying to secure Republican cooperation on voting rights for months.

‘’Every step of the way, we’ve been met with near-total resistance,’’ he said. ‘’Members of this chamber were elected to debate and to vote — particularly on an issue as vital to the beating heart of our democracy as this. I have said for months that just because Republicans have refused to work with us to protect voting rights does not mean Democrats would stop working to move forward on our own. The matter is simply too important.’’

Advertisement

The House attached the voting legislation to a bill previously passed by the Senate in a Thursday-morning vote and sent it back across the Capitol, a maneuver that will allow Senate Democrats to skip procedural hurdles and quickly start debate on the Senate floor.

‘’Nothing less than our democracy is at stake,’’ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to fellow House Democrats on Wednesday. With Thursday’s vote, she said, ‘’the Democratic House will make clear: we stand with the President — and with the people — to #FightForVotingRights.’’

As the House debated Thursday morning, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, accused Democrats of focusing on the divisive and distracting issue of voting rights and Senate rules instead of more pressing challenges to the nation’s economy and security.

‘’Nobody in this country is buying the fake hysteria that democracy will die unless Democrats get total control,’’ he said. ‘’There’s a path forward for my Democratic colleagues to respond to the country they have so badly disappointed, but it isn’t to try to break the Senate and rewrite election laws, it’s to actually start tackling the issues that American families need tackled.’’