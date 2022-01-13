Some COVID patients could spread virus after 10 days, study says

(Bloomberg) -- Some people with Covid were able to transmit the virus to others after the 10-day mark, at least in the early days of the pandemic, a new U.K. study shows.

That’s according to research by the University of Exeter, which used an adapted test that can detect whether the virus remains active in those with previously confirmed infections. It found that 13% of 176 people studied had levels high enough to be potentially infectious even after 10 days.

This evidence comes as many countries, including England, are cutting isolation times for those who test positive to as little as five days to help relieve workplace staff shortages that have been fueled by the spread of the omicron variant.