Let’s not kid ourselves — human resources has long been a misnomer

I found your article “Prepping leaders for a changed world” (Business, Jan. 4) compelling and timely. However, I cannot help interpreting the quotations from Boston-area management academics as somewhat specious. The “new” priorities being put forth in their business curriculums make it sound like COVID-19 has aroused a new sensibility that employees and human resource departments need more attention, and that we didn’t know, prior to the pandemic, that HR is woefully under-resourced and that employees are essentially miserable at work. Thank goodness for business schools coming to the rescue with highfalutin “people analytics” to better graphically show how much people hate their jobs. In reality, organizations have been over-surveying the rank and file for years, only to avoid taking corrective action on problems that have been festering and are often obvious.

Prior to COVID, Gallup repeatedly warned that about two-thirds of American workers reported feeling “disengaged” in the workplace, and a 2015 paper by Deloitte claimed that “upwards of half the workforce would not recommend their employer to their friends.” Academics have long been aware of employee disaffection — in both blue- and white-collar settings.