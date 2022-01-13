Boston University men lose to Army in college basketball

Josh Caldwell registered 16 points as Army beat Boston University, 73-63, Thursday night in West Point, N.Y. in men’s college basketball. Jalen Rucker had 12 points for Army (10-7, 4-1 Patriot League). Aaron Duhart and Nolan Naess each added 11 points. Javante McCoy had 23 points for the Terriers (11-7, 2-3). Walter Whyte added 14 points and Sukhmail Mathon had 11 rebounds … Jalen Terry scored 28 points, David Jones added 24 and DePaul (10-6, 1-5 Big East) upset No. 20 Seton Hall (11-4, 2-3), 96-92, in Chicago … Senior guard Cameron Swartz and freshman forward Maria Gakdeng scored 14 points apiece to lead the Boston College women’s basketball team (12-4, 3-2) to a 75-64 Atlantic Coast Conference victory at Pittsburgh. The Panthers (9-7, 0-5) remain winless in conference play.

Cam Reddish is headed from Atlanta to New York. Mitchell Leff/Getty

The struggling Atlanta Hawks traded forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a protected 2022 first-round draft pick. Atlanta confirmed the move. Team officials, including coach Nate McMillan, couldn’t comment on the trade before the deal becomes official. The Hawks also are sending forward Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick to the Knicks, and small forward Kevin Knox is heading to Atlanta. The trade comes as the Hawks (17-23) have lost three consecutive games, and seven of their last nine. Wednesday night’s 115-91 loss to Miami was the Hawks’ ninth consecutive home loss. Reddish did not play against the Heat because of a right ankle sprain. Reddish, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft, is averaging 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 34 games, including seven starts, this season. Injuries have hurt his consistency and production, but he is regarded as a player with high potential thanks to his athleticism and defense. Knox has played in only 13 games this season, averaging 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds. Hill averaged 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 71 games, including 16 starts, for Atlanta last season … A trade between Detroit and the Denver Nuggets was rescinded after big man Bol Bol didn’t receive medical clearance with the Pistons. The Nuggets finalized a deal Monday to send Bol to Detroit in exchange for guard Rodney McGruder along with a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn. The 7-foot-2-inch Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, who played 10 years in the NBA. Bol Bol saw action in 53 games over three seasons with the Nuggets and averaged 2.7 points. McGruder played in 17 games for the Pistons this season. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds … The Chicago Bulls expect forward Derrick Jones Jr. to miss two to four weeks because of a bone bruise in his right knee.

Golf

Na leads Sony by one shot

Defending champion Kevin Na matched his career low with a 9-under-par 61 for a one-shot lead over Jim Furyk at the Sony Open in Honolulu. Furyk and Russell Henley were at 62, with Kevin Chappell and Seamus Power among those at 63. Na had his sights on a sub-60 round, especially as the afternoon wind died, only to see three good birdie chances narrowly miss.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Athletic Bilbao reaches final

Athletic Bilbao scored two late goals to earn a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Atlético Madrid in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, reaching its second straight Spanish Super Cup final in soccer. The Basque Country club will play Sunday’s decider against Real Madrid, which defeated Barcelona, 3-2, in extra time Wednesday. Athletic won the title last year in a final against Barcelona in Sevilla … Mike Tirico will be doing international double duty when NBC broadcasts the Olympics and the Super Bowl next month. Tirico will anchor the network’s primetime coverage of the Winter Games from Beijing then will change locations to Los Angeles to host the Super Bowl pregame show. This is the first time the two events will overlap … Travis Snider has retired after eight major league baseball seasons. Snider was the 14th overall pick by the Blue Jays in the 2006 amateur draft. He had a .244 average with 54 homers and 212 RBIs for Toronto (2008-12), Pittsburgh (2012-15) and Baltimore (2015) … Once crowned the world’s best all-around men’s alpine skier, Swiss racer Carlo Janka announced the end of his injury-hit racing career at his home country’s most storied venue on Thursday. Janka’s career peaked in 2010 when he was the overall World Cup champion in a stacked lineup that included Bode Miller, Aksel Lund Svindal, Ivica Kostelic and Marcel Hirscher. He was also the gold medalist in giant slalom at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and winner of that year’s Lauberhorn downhill at Wengen that is mythic in Switzerland’s sports history.