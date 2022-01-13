fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bruins

Brad Marchand not named an All-Star; Patrice Bergeron will represent Bruins

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated January 13, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Brad Marchand entered Thursday night's game against the Flyers with eight goals and four assists in his last four games.Nick Wass/Associated Press

Brad Marchand has a history of turning snubs into motivation.

He should get quite a boost from this one.

Despite being Boston’s best player this season, a top-10 scorer in the NHL, and a nightly fire-starter for the red-hot Bruins, Marchand was not named an All-Star when the teams were announced on Thursday night.

Patrice Bergeron, instead, will represent the Bruins. It is his third All-Star Game selection (2015, 2016).

The 36-year-old captain is having another excellent campaign, producing 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) through 32 games, while playing his usual Selke-caliber defense and winning the majority of his faceoffs (64.3 percent, No. 1 in the NHL and on track for a career best).

Advertisement

But he is not having a season like Marchand.

Marchand, with eight goals and four assists in his last four games entering Thursday, is arguably the hottest player in the league. His 19-20–39 line in 28 games ranks ninth in the league.

The NHL’s hockey operations department, headed by Colin Campbell and Kris King, chooses the All-Star rosters. It’s possible they viewed Marchand’s recent three-game suspension, for slew-footing Vancouver’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson, as a detriment to his candidacy.

Marchand can still become an All-Star by fan vote. Fans can submit their picks for last selection on each of the four teams at NHL.com/LastMenIn.

The NHL’s website suggested Charlie McAvoy, not Marchand, as the Bruins’ best option for Last Man.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video