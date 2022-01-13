EMass boys’ hockey: Tewksbury’s Caden Connors headlines Players of the Week

Cole Blaeser, St. John’s Prep — The sophomore left wing followed up his first varsity goal, plus an assist, in Saturday’s 5-2 win over Xaverian with two more goals Wednesday night to help beat Malden Catholic, 4-1.

Liam Brown, St. Joseph Prep — With four goals and two assists, the senior defenseman had a hand in all of the offense Wednesday in the Phoenix’s first win, 6-4 over Minuteman.

Caden Connors, Tewksbury — The senior defenseman posted hat tricks in consecutive wins over Lowell (8-1, Saturday) and Acton-Boxborough (9-2, Wednesday). Connors also had two assists against Lowell.