EMass boys’ hockey: Tewksbury’s Caden Connors headlines Players of the Week

Cole Blaeser, St. John’s Prep — The sophomore left wing followed up his first varsity goal, plus an assist, in Saturday’s 5-2 win over Xaverian with two more goals Wednesday night to help beat Malden Catholic, 4-1.
Liam Brown, St. Joseph Prep — With four goals and two assists, the senior defenseman had a hand in all of the offense Wednesday in the Phoenix’s first win, 6-4 over Minuteman.
Caden Connors, Tewksbury — The senior defenseman posted hat tricks in consecutive wins over Lowell (8-1, Saturday) and Acton-Boxborough (9-2, Wednesday). Connors also had two assists against Lowell.
Quinn Pine, Bishop Stang — The Spartans improved to 7-0 as Pine, a sophomore right wing, had two goals and two assists Sunday vs. St. Joseph Prep (9-0 win), then a hat trick and assist in Wednesday’s 6-0 win over Cardinal Spellman.
Advertisement
AJ Sacco, Masconomet — The dynamic sophomore showcased his talent, capping a hat trick 9 seconds into overtime Saturday to stop previously unbeaten Gloucester, 4-3. Sacco (10-11—21 in 8 games) also had two assists Monday in a 5-2 win over Newburyport.
Dylan Zukowski, Newton South — The junior goalie followed up a 26-save shutout Saturday against North Andover (2-0) with 17 more stops Wednesday as the Lions shut out Concord-Carlisle, 4-0.
Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.