How do Globe writers decide their Baseball Hall of Fame votes? It’s more complicated than you think

Thirteen players received at least one vote, but there were no unanimous selections. One of our voters checked off 10 names, the maximum allowed. Another selected only one. The average was 5.7.

The Boston Globe has seven writers who vote for the Baseball Hall of Fame. And none could agree on who should be inducted in 2022.

The process of selecting a Hall of Famer is anything but simple. It’s filled with conversations with other writers and figures around the game, diving into statistics, evaluating a player’s legacy and longevity, and navigating that ever-complex “character clause.”

On Tuesday evening, the Globe’s voters — Peter Abraham, Bob Hohler, Bob Ryan, Dan Shaughnessy, Michael Silverman, Alex Speier, and Tara Sullivan — joined assistant sports editor Katie McInerney to discuss their selections in-depth.

check it out below:

