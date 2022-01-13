It’s David Pastrnak’s turn for a hat trick as Bruins beat Flyers

The Bruins (21-11-2) got 25 saves from Rask, who signed a one-year, $1 million contract to return and heard “Dirty Water” after his comeback start.

A 3-2 win over the Flyers on Thursday night at TD Garden made it four in a row, and seven of eight since Jan. 1.

A David Pastrnak hat trick and an in-form Tuukka Rask helped the Bruins overcome their mistakes and keep their hot streak alive.

Pastrnak scored goals 14, 15, and 16 of the season, pounding home two on the power play.

The story was Rask, who made three breakaway saves and looked strong and composed. His counterpart, Carter Hart, nearly stole the show.

The young Philadelphia netminder, who had a brutal 22-year-old season in 2020-21 (3.67 goals-against average, .877 save percentage) that included an AHL demotion, was at his best in the latter half of the game. He stopped 33 of 36, keeping the Bruins from extending their lead in the third.

Playing three defensemen who have mainly been in the AHL this season — the improving Urho Vaakanainen, as well as Tyler Lewington and Jack Ahcan — Bruins failed to protect the middle of the ice like they did in impressive wins over Tampa Bay, Washington, and Montreal. The Flyers used straight-line speed and stretch passes to get inside, and grinder Zack MacEwen hit the post with 10:06 remaining in regulation.

No longer enjoying the less-intense summer hockey and team practices, Rask had to sort out bouts of havoc in the third. He made a couple of big stops before Brandon Carlo dumped the puck over the glass with 7:55 left in regulation. When a rushed Charlie Coyle did the same, the Bruins had 51 seconds of a five on three to kill.

The Flyers (13-16-7) couldn’t connect for the equalizer, and the Bruins killed off the rest without much issue.

Coach Mike Yeo pulled Hart with 3:45 to go, and the Flyers held the Bruins’ zone for most of that, but Rask wouldn’t budge. He stopped 12 shots in the third.

Other observations from the first 40 minutes:

▪ In Rask’s first game since June 9, when the Bruins bowed out in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series against the Islanders, he stopped 13 of 15 shots through two periods. He had a lead to defend.

▪ At 1:51 of the first, Boston scored on the first shot of the game, the second line jumping all over Philadelphia’s poor passing and slot-area protection. Erik Haula fed Pastrnak for a short-side snapper over the blocker of Hart. At that point, the first and second lines had equaled each other in scoring (22 points) since Bruce Cassidy’s top-six shakeup on Jan. 1.

▪ Less than four minutes later, Pastrnak scored another. On the power play, Brad Marchand sold a shot and expertly hooked a cross-ice pass to his right wing. Pastrnak had two goals before Rask faced a shot.

▪ The returning netminder, showered with the traditional “Tuuuuuk” by the crowd whenever he was involved, swallowed up Ivan Provorov’s wrister from the point at 9:19 of the first (shots before that: 7-0, Boston). Rask made six saves in the first period, not tested by the grounded Flyers.

▪ Rask made his biggest stop with 9:28 left in the second. After Justin Braun sprung Joel Farabee with a stretch pass, Rask closed the pads to deny Farabee’s backhand, five-hole deke attempt. Rask also made a breakaway save on Cam Atkinson during a second-period power play, pushing left to right with his pad. The latter break came off a turnover by Charlie McAvoy, who has seemed less than himself of late.

▪ McAvoy and Mike Reilly were on the ice for Atkinson’s redirect of a Provorov power-play shot at 8:02 of the second, which cut the Bruins’ lead to 2-1. Provorov fired through a screen from Reilly, and McAvoy, who teamed with Curtis Lazar to double-cover Kevin Hayes in the slot, left Atkinson hanging next to Rask for a change-of-direction goal.

▪ Farabee made good with 5:00 left in the second, tying the game at 2 with fantastic, coordinated skill. He took another pass up the middle, corralling it with his skates and stick. McAvoy, waiting at the far blue line, was on his heels and made a poor attempt at a hip check. Farabee, first selling the shot as Marchand did earlier, played give-and-go with Atkinson and dunked the return feed.

▪ The Bruins went on the power play 16 seconds later, Craig Smith drawing a trip. Pastrnak had a golden bid for the hat trick, slamming one into Hart’s pads from the doorstep. He drew a hooking call, giving the Bruins 48 seconds of five on three. And he pumped home a one-timer for his 11th career hat trick at 16:45.

▪ Pastrnak had eight goals in his first 28 games. He has eight goals in his last 18 periods. He picked up a black-and-gold pom-pom hat. It wasn’t as “sexy” as the one Marchand collected the night before, but no matter. The last instance of hat tricks in back-to-back nights scored by different Bruins was Peter McNab and Barry Pederson on April 3-4, 1982, against the Nordiques and Whalers. This is the sixth time it has happened in Bruins annals.

▪ Things got a little crispy, as Pastrnak once termed it, late in the first. Lewington, no stranger to the penalty box in his seven AHL seasons, picked up matching roughing penalties with MacEwen. The two fought early in the second, MacEwen landing several overhand rights before linesmen broke it up. It was the fourth NHL fight for Lewington, the others coming with Nashville and Washington.

▪ Pastrnak was crispy himself, retaliating with a cross-check after a Max Willman shove by the boards. Both went to the box.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.