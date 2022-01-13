Victory over Weymouth gives Newton South boys’ basketball coach Steve Matthews his 100th win

“Our defense really stepped up,” Matthews said. “We pressured the ball. We got in the passing lanes. We did a tremendous job on the defensive rebounds.”

And the result was a 55-46 comeback victory at Weymouth Thursday night.

The road to career win No. 100 for Steve Matthews started with defense. Hard-nosed defense from his Newton South boys’ basketball team.

Junior guard Yoav Rabbi knocked down four 3-pointers as part of a 16-point outing. And senior guards Ryan Hatem (13 points) and Jaiden Soberanis (6 points, 11 assists, 3 steals) helped set the tone in the nonleague victory.

Newton South (6-3) relied on side-to-side ball movement to get past the Wildcats (2-6) and switched frequently in and out of full-court defensive pressure.

Advertisement

“Our guys really did a nice job, once we settled in, [of] getting the ball side-to-side and attacking off the drive, breaking down the defense and making some good plays,” Matthews said.

The 100 wins covers his eight-year run at Matignon, and the last four seasons at South.

Matthews did not tell anyone on the team of the approaching milestone, but his wife, Michele, texted one of his assistant coaches.

“I know it’s a milestone for coaches, but I’m just very lucky and fortunate that I’ve been able to coach so many really good kids and try to help them along their way,” he said.

“I’ve never scored a point or anything. I’m just very lucky to be there for the ride and help them along the way.”

Lincoln-Sudbury 61, Wayland 41 — Junior Kordell Bogus was 5 for 5 outside the 3-point arc for the visiting Warriors (3-3) in the Dual County League win.

Medford 63, Chelsea 53 — Junior Anthony Teixeira-Kugler netted 18 points for the Mustangs (4-2) in the Greater Boston League win.

Girls’ basketball

Barnstable 61, Plymouth North 58 — Senior Olivia Gourdine collected 15 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 steals and freshman Molly Gleason delivered 17 points to power the Red Hawks (6-1) to the nonleague win.

Advertisement

Bishop Fenwick 74, Beverly 29 — In her 18-point effort, senior Olivia Found surpassed 1,000 career points as the Crusaders (5-3) rolled to a nonleague road win. Sophomore Cecilia Kay led all scorers with 23 points.

Diman 56, Blue Hills 21 — Emma Medeiros (20 points), Hannah Martin (13 points) and Avery Rounds (10 points) powered the Bengals (2-3) to a Mayflower Conference win.

Essex Tech 51, Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) 14 — Synclair McGovern tallied a career-high 20 points in the convincing Commonwealth win for the Hawks (5-3).

Lynn Classical 43, Lynn English 33 — Sophomore Lauren Wilson totaled 14 points to lead the Rams (6-1) to victory in Greater Boston League action.

Norwell 50, Falmouth 31 — Junior forward Grace Oliver racked up 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists in the nonleague win for the No. 16 Clippers (7-1).

Oliver Ames 73, Sharon 12 — Kaydance Derba (16 points), Jasymyn Cooper (10 points, 12 rebounds), Anna Murphy (10 points), and Caroline Peper (7 points, 8 assists, 8 steals) paced the Tigers (5-1) in the Hockomock win.

Rising Tide Charter 41, Atlantis Charter 24 — Johnny Tompkins (16 points) and Raeghan Balke (13) paced the Herons (3-0) to the victory.

Rockland 69, Hull 37 — Julia Elie (18 points) and Maddie Hermenau (12 points) led the Bulldogs (7-1, 3-0) to a South Shore League victory against the Pirates.

Advertisement

Salem Academy 56, Gloucester 39 — Cindy Shehu registered 33 points and 10 rebounds for Salem Academy (6-3) in the road win. Kianny Mirabal-Nunez added 13 points and Genevieve Pelletier scored 6 points.

Walpole 45, Hanover 33 — Sophomore Caitlin Boisvert contributed 10 points off the bench to boost the Timberwolves (6-2) in the nonleague win.

Boys’ hockey

Amesbury/Whittier 7, Methuen 6 — Zach Anderson scored his first two career goals and Noah Kneeland also had a pair of goals for Methuen (6-2-2), but it was to no avail.

Wrestling

Marblehead/Swampscott 66, Pentucket 15 — At 120 pounds, senior captain Connor O’Brien (Swampscott) earned his 100th career win for the Magicians (3-6).

Sarah Barber and Vitoria Poejo contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.