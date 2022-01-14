A film, and a filmmaker, transformed in ‘A Reckoning in Boston’

The Clemente Course in the Humanities gives low-income adults a chance to learn about literature, history, and philosophy for free. In 2014, filmmaker James Rutenbeck began filming a documentary about the Dorchester location of the national organization and the transformative power of the humanities. But in the process, as he began to focus his story on two students, he started to feel his distance from the subject of his own movie as a white man from a privileged background.

His project evolved. Those two students, Kafi Dixon and Carl Chandler, became producers of the resulting documentary, called “A Reckoning in Boston,” as well as co-narrators. On Monday at 10 p.m. on GBH 2, the film will have its PBS premiere as part of the “Independent Lens” series.