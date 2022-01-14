Boston students to walk out this morning, calling for remote learning and stronger COVID-19 safety measures

The walkout is planned for 10:30 a.m., with a webinar at 11:30 a.m. where students, teachers, nurses, and families will make speeches, according to a flyer released by the Boston Student Advisory Council.

Students across the Boston Public Schools system are planning to walk out of class this morning in an effort to urge officials to provide remote learning options and stronger COVID-19 safety measures.

Organizers are also calling on participants to text, email, or call city, state, BPS, and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education officials to push for demands listed by BSAC.

Those demands include: remote learning for two weeks, proper PPE for teachers, proper COVID testing for students and teachers, excused absences, and canceled testing, among other measures.

The walkout comes as Massachusetts is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, spurred by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

State health officials on Thursday reported 18,721 new confirmed cases, 3,180 patients in the hospital with the virus, and 36 confirmed deaths. The seven-day average test positivity rate was more than 20 percent.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at a press conference on Thursday that BPS recorded 1,200 staff absences a few days ago, with some schools seeing up to 40 percent of their staff out.

Wu said she didn’t think the COVID-19 staffing shortage meant the city’s entire public school system needed to switch to remote learning, but she left open the possibility that individual schools might have to.

“Closing our schools and moving to remote is a last resort,” she said at a news conference. “But it is one that we are prepared for, given that there are COVID and pandemic challenges that affect staffing beyond our control.”

Governor Baker has taken a hard line against remote learning this school year, not allowing districts to move instruction online except in limited circumstances with state approval.

Schools had reserves of Chromebook computers they were making available to students who had tested positive and needed to stay home, Wu said.

