A former top aide to Gina Raimondo is launching a communications shop

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 3,200.5 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

I'm Dan McGowan

Vaccinated with two shots: 818,136 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 4,844

Test-positive rate: 16.3 percent

Currently hospitalized: 484

Total deaths: 3,163

There will be no Rhode Map on Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday

Mike Raia, who worked as former governor Gina Raimondo’s communications director, is leaving his job as a vice president of strategic communications at Johnson & Wales University to form his own public relations shop in Rhode Island.

Mike Raia Mike Raia/Medium

Raia said Half Street Strategic Consulting will focus on strategic and executive communications, crisis and reputation management, and public/media relations, and he’s already lined up several clients in and outside of Rhode Island.

”Communications and storytelling are essential parts of effective and dynamic leadership,” Raia said. “I’m excited to launch a practice that prioritizes executive communications and am thrilled to be partnering with a number of great clients who are leading impactful organizations here in Rhode Island and in other parts of the country.”

A Providence College graduate who likes to text friends that the Friars “are going to the Final Four” after tough wins against juggernauts like Fairfield, Raia and his brother, Chris, are the voices behind the @EdCooleysJacket Twitter account. He grew up in Maryland, and now lives in Barrington with his wife and two children.

Raia worked for five years in former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley’s administration, and he moved back to Providence in 2012 to work for former Providence mayor Angel Taveras. After a brief stint at WGBH in Boston, he joined Raimondo’s administration, first overseeing communications in the executive office of health and human services and then director for the former governor. He joined the staff at Johnson & Wales in 2020.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ My latest column: Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott has been the conscience of Rhode Island during the pandemic, and now she’s leaving. Read more.

⚓ The abrupt resignation of Alexander-Scott drew a sharp response from some of Governor Daniel J. McKee’s expected opponents in the 2022 governor’s race. Read more.

⚓ How COVID-19 and staffing issues took Rhode Island Hospital “from bad to terrible.” Read more.

⚓ A former Rhode Island man who became an advocate for the reform of the state’s child welfare system, only to reportedly die after a cancer battle, was actually fleeing criminal charges in Scotland, authorities say. And he’s alive. Read more.

⚓ Lawyers representing Rhode Island students are vowing to take their legal fight to the US Supreme Court as they argue for a constitutional right to an adequate civics education. Read more.

⚓ One hundred years later, Providence Brewery Company is making its return. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ The Providence City Council meets tonight to vote on an ordinance that would block Mayor Jorge Elorza from firing dozens of police officers from being terminated for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

⚓ The board for the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation meets at 3:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ Don’t forget that tomorrow’s Providence College/UConn game is cancelled because of COVID-19 issues.

Politicians stole a magistrate’s job from Bill Trezvant 16 years ago. But Governor McKee righted a wrong by making Trezvant a District Court judge. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to state Senator Tiara Mack about her goals for the progressive movement in 2022. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

