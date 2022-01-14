Gloucester observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation will conduct its sixth annual observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17 beginning at 2 p.m. with a forum titled “The Racial Climate in Gloucester: What Lies Ahead.” The keynote speaker will be Brian Saltsman, director of student diversity and inclusion at Alfred University, who will be joined by the Gloucester Racial Justice Team, the North Shore Branch of the NAACP, and the Diversity and Equity Committee of the Gloucester 400th Anniversary celebration. The forum will be conducted virtually, and pre-registration is required at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
The Milton Public Library is showcasing the paintings of local artist Stephanie Van Riet through Jan. 31 at the Wotiz Gallery located at 476 Canton Ave. Van Riet’s work consists of 15 illustrative pieces made from gouache, watercolor, and colored pencil on paper, and portray elements of the Italian landscape and classical architecture. For more information, visit miltonlibrary.org.
Rockport Music will host the folk band Windborne at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. Windborne specializes in close harmony singing and draws upon different cultures and styles to make music. Visitors will be asked to show vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.
The Old Schwamb Mill in Arlington is presenting a exhibition called “Into the Woods: From Trees to Frames,” which traces the process of crafting a frame from a piece of lumber into a unique, heirloom-quality piece that can perfectly present a painting or photo. The exhibit may be viewed through June in the mill’s gallery at 17 Mill Lane on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit oldschwambmill.org.
