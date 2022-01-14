Man locked in a chicken coop gets rescued

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

At 5:55 a.m. Dec. 29, police responded to a call from a man who was stuck in a chicken coop in Stow. Police Chief Michael Sallese said the man was house-sitting for his friend and when he went out to feed the chickens, the door closed and locked behind him — and the latch to open it was on the outside. Unfortunately, “he couldn’t fit his hand through the fencing, so he called for help,” said Sallese. “He said he was stuck for a while before he decided to call us. He was hoping a neighbor would hear him calling out.” No such luck, but happily, he had his cellphone with him.

NOT SOMETHING YOU SEE EVERY DAY

Hungry motorists use drive-through lanes to pick their food … but to pick up people? Not so much. But that’s the odd situation that unfolded at the McDonald’s in Bridgewater at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 18, when police received a call reporting there was an intoxicated woman in the drive-through asking people for a ride to the airport. The officer who arrived at the scene checked the area and found there was no longer a problem, because the woman had been picked up by an Uber.

RAGE AGAINST THE (WASHING) MACHINE

At 11:24 a.m. Nov. 4, the owner of a laundromat in Watertown was keeping a close eye on a security camera when he saw a customer punch a washing machine and then punch the screen of a card reader, damaging both in the process. Police were able to identify the angry customer as a 28-year-old man from Lowell, and he was subsequently summoned to Waltham District Court on a charge of destruction of property under $1,200.

CREATING A DISTRACTION

At 9:33 p.m. Nov. 30, Watertown police were told that a man went into Best Buy wanting to buy a MacBook Pro, but he didn’t have enough money. According to police, the man told the sales associate that he asked someone he knew to bring him the cash he needed. The employee then placed the laptop behind a customer service counter while the man waited for the money to arrive. Staff told police the man ended up hanging around inside the store for several hours, and at one point he knocked over a display. While the staff cleaned up the mess, they realized the laptop he wanted to buy was missing. Police learned the suspect lived near the store, and when officers tracked him down he told them he had given the laptop to someone else. Police gave him 24 hours to return the laptop before filing charges, but he failed to make that deadline and was summoned to Waltham District Court on a charge of larceny over $1,200.

STICKER SHOCK

At 2:50 p.m. Dec. 7, Wilmington police were called to the Mobil gas station on Lowell Street because a customer was “placing stickers on gas pumps” there. Responding officers advised the person in question that doing so could be considered vandalism. According to the log entry, the customer agreed to “refrain from doing so going forward,” an outcome that satisfied the station’s owner.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.