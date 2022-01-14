Maps: Strong winds will have Mass. feeling extreme cold Friday and Saturday

This graph shows the temperature changes around Boston from Friday afternoon to Sunday morning.

The Boston area is expected to see a temperature range of 2 to 39 degrees between Friday and Sunday afternoons, according to the National Weather Service.

If Omicron isn’t enough to keep you inside this weekend, this cold snap might be. Temperatures will drop as low as the single digits early Saturday morning all around the Commonwealth. But, with winds possibly faster than highway speed limits, it’ll feel even colder.

However, the National Weather Service (NWS) explains that while temperatures are low, it’s the wind that is particularly concerning to meteorologists. The NWS forecasts that the Commonwealth will see gusts of 25 to 70 miles per hour, with the strongest winds on the Cape and Islands, and Boston expecting wind gusts of around 40 miles per hour beginning late Friday. Starting early Saturday morning, forecasters say, wind speed will start dropping again.

Advertisement

This map shows maximum wind gust estimates for Friday and Saturday's cold spell. National Weather Service

Because of these high speeds, the wind chill, or how cold people feel when they’re outside, is expected to reach dangerously cold levels, with parts of Mass. seeing wind chills dip as low as minus 28 degrees. The average perceived temperature in Mass. between 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday is forecast to be around minus 14 degrees.

An arctic cold front is resulting in “bitter” and “dangerous” weather patterns, according to forecasters. NWS Boston tweeted Friday morning: “We can’t emphasize enough that it will be very windy this afternoon and early evening across [Southeastern Mass.], the Cape, and Islands.”

Apparent temperature, also known as wind chill, is how cold it feels outside to a person. This map shows minimum estimated apparent temperature in Mass. Friday and Saturday. National Weather System

Much of Massachusetts is under a wind chill advisory Friday night and Saturday morning, the Boston area’s from 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 to 12 p.m. on Jan. 15. The National Weather Service issues such advisories “when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken.” To be safe, residents of these areas should limit their time outside and dress as warmly as possible to protect themselves from frostbite or similar conditions.

Advertisement

Around an inch of snow is expected on Cape Cod but the rest of Massachusetts should remain dry.

The islands of Massachusetts may get around an inch of snow, while no other part of the Commonwealth is expected to receive precipitation. National Weather System

Cape Cod and inland Mass. follow different weather patterns. The mildest wind chill in Massachusetts is expected to be on the Cape, despite it seeing the strongest wind speeds. This contrast is because Cape Cod has such higher temperatures than the rest of the state. Wind chill is calculated by balancing wind speeds and actual degrees Fahrenheit.

“[The] Cape stays substantially warmer than the rest of the area,” mostly due to the warmer ocean temperatures, said Kristie Smith, a meteorologist for the NWS in Norton. Smith explained that Western Mass. is consistently colder, so even with slower wind speeds, it would still feel colder than the Cape.

Annie Bennett can be reached at annie.bennett@globe.com.