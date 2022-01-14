R.I. is flouting law meant to cut youthful offenders’ sentences short, suit says

Under a law passed last year, people who committed offenses before their 22nd birthday are eligible to apply for parole after serving 20 years, unless it’s for a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island cooperating attorneys filed petitions Friday with the state Superior Court seeking the immediate release of Pablo Ortega and Joao Neves under the conditions of their parole. They pleaded guilty to separate murders when they were 19 and 16.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island is unlawfully keeping two men in prison despite a new law that gives people who committed crimes when they were young an opportunity to get released early, a new lawsuit claims.

Ortega and Neves, both of whom have served more than 20 years on murder and related charges, have both been granted parole, the suit says. But they are both still in prison. That’s because under the state Department of Corrections’ interpretation, while the Parole Board granted them parole on the murder charges, that wasn’t parole to get released to the community. They just got parole to start serving other sentences. They’ll have to be paroled yet again to be released.

The suit said this interpretation is “absurd and illogical.” State law, they argue, can only mean that when someone granted parole, they’re released from physical custody, not just paroled to start serving a sentence on another conviction — even if it runs consecutively.

“To continue to incarcerate individuals who have proven that they are rehabilitated and ready for release to the community does not serve any reasonable public safety or justice purpose,” Lisa Holley, one of the cooperating ACLU of Rhode Island attorneys, said in a news release.

The petitions are yet another legal fight over the way the state Department of Corrections calculates parole. In some cases, the ACLU says, the Department of Corrections, which runs the state Adult Correctional Institutions prison in Cranston, has forced inmates to get parole on one sentence, and then wait for the clock to start ticking until their eligibility on another. It came after a rule change a few years ago that the attorneys have fought successfully multiple times, the attorneys say.

The calculations are complex. Previously, the state had, simply and correctly, added the minimum time under the various consecutive sentences for parole eligibility and let them apply for parole then, the attorneys for the men say. The rule change of making someone apply under one sentence, and then start serving another before applying again, can add years to a person’s actual time in prison, the attorneys say.

In Rhode Island, even if people get life sentences, they can be eligible for parole. For murder, it can range from 15 and 25 years, depending on when the murder happened.

The new law at issue in Friday’s petition, sometimes called Mario’s Law, adds yet another wrinkle to the legal dispute. The lawyers argue that the law flatly says someone is eligible for parole after a minimum of 20 years if they committed their offense before they turned 22, if it’s not for a life sentence without parole. That should remove any questions about when they’re eligible, they say: 20 years.

The Parole Board still has to determine they’re suitable for it, so lawyers for Neves, Ortega and other inmates underscore that they’re not arguing everyone must automatically get out after 20 years if they were a youthful offender — they should just be eligible for it, without having to try again if they’re successful.

“When the Legislature enacted ‘Mario’s law’ last year they did so after acknowledging that scientific literature shows that our brains do not fully develop until the age of 25,” Sonja Deyoe, one of the cooperating attorneys for the two men, said in a news release. “The law unambiguously states after 20 years in prison a young offender will be eligible for a parole permit if they are not eligible earlier. The DOC’s baseless interpretation of the law allows it to continue to punish an inmate who has already served his time.”

Neves, now 39, was 16 when he committed the offenses — murder, robbery and assault — that he eventually pleaded guilty to. He got a life sentence for muder, and a consecutive 10-year sentence on the lesser charges. He was paroled on the murder sentence, but now is now serving 10 years on the consecutive sentence, his petition says.

Ortega, also now 39, was 19 when he committed murder and conspiracy, his petition said. He pleaded guilty and got a life sentence on the murder conviction and five years, to be served consecutively, on conspiracy. He also has won parole, but his attorneys say he is still incarcerated.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.