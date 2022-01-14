Stabbing reported at Brockton High School, suspect at large, police say

A person was stabbed at Brockton High School on Friday afternoon, prompting officials to issue a “stay in place” order at the school, police said.
Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman, confirmed the stabbing in an e-mailed statement.
“A stay in place was ordered at Brockton High School shortly after 12:37 today following a report of a person stabbed,” Duarte said. “The suspect fled school grounds immediately after the incident.”
Duarte added that the victim, whom he didn’t name, is expected to survive.
“A victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and was alert and responsive upon transport,” Duarte said. “The Brockton Police Department is investigating the incident.”
Police, he continued, will “provide further information as developments warrant.”
A Brockton Public Schools spokesperson referred questions to law enforcement, and a spokesperson for Mayor Robert Sullivan’s office declined to comment, citing the ongoing probe.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
