Stabbing reported at Brockton High School, suspect at large, police say

A person was stabbed at Brockton High School on Friday afternoon, prompting officials to issue a “stay in place” order at the school, police said.

Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman, confirmed the stabbing in an e-mailed statement.

“A stay in place was ordered at Brockton High School shortly after 12:37 today following a report of a person stabbed,” Duarte said. “The suspect fled school grounds immediately after the incident.”