SWAT unit, first responders on scene in Foxborough; police ask that residents avoid the area

First responders, including the regional law enforcement SWAT unit, are on the scene in Foxborough for what authorities described as a " isolated, contained incident,” Friday afternoon.

Foxborough police posted a brief summary of the situation on McKenzie Lane shortly after noon on Friday.

“Foxborough Police, Foxborough Fire, and Metro-Lec are on scene on McKenzie Lane dealing with a joint public safety response for an isolated, contained incident,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “There is no threat to the general public at this time, including area residents, and we ask that you please avoid the area for the time being.”