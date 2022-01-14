SWAT unit, first responders on scene in Foxborough; police ask that residents avoid the area

First responders, including the regional law enforcement SWAT unit, are on the scene in Foxborough for what authorities described as a " isolated, contained incident,” Friday afternoon.
Foxborough police posted a brief summary of the situation on McKenzie Lane shortly after noon on Friday.
“Foxborough Police, Foxborough Fire, and Metro-Lec are on scene on McKenzie Lane dealing with a joint public safety response for an isolated, contained incident,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “There is no threat to the general public at this time, including area residents, and we ask that you please avoid the area for the time being.”
Metro-Lec is the acronym for the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council, a consortium of police departments from the area that provides, among other services, a regional SWAT team for member departments.
According to town Assessors Department, McKenzie Lane is a side street of about a total of about 10 single family homes near the Neponset Reservoir and behind the Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place.
No further information is currently available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
