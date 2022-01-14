Warwick police shoot a man inside the police station, investigation underway

WARWICK, R.I. -- An investigation is underway after Warwick police shot a man in the lobby of the police station Friday afternoon.

Mayor Frank Picozzi said in a statement on Facebook that the person was taken to a hospital; there was no further information about the man’s condition.

“There was an officer involved shooting at the Warwick Police Station. A subject was transported to the hospital. A joint investigation consisting of the Attorney General’s office, RI State Police and the Warwick Police Department is underway,”' he wrote. There won’t be any further details or comments until the conclusion of the investigation. Any media inquiries have to be made to the police.”