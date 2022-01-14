fb-pixel Skip to main content
Warwick police shoot a man inside the police station, investigation underway

The man was taken to a hospital, the mayor said in a statement. This is the second time Warwick police have shot someone in two months

By Amanda Milkovits Globe Staff,Updated January 14, 2022, 29 seconds ago

WARWICK, R.I. -- An investigation is underway after Warwick police shot a man in the lobby of the police station Friday afternoon.

Mayor Frank Picozzi said in a statement on Facebook that the person was taken to a hospital; there was no further information about the man’s condition.

“There was an officer involved shooting at the Warwick Police Station. A subject was transported to the hospital. A joint investigation consisting of the Attorney General’s office, RI State Police and the Warwick Police Department is underway,”' he wrote. There won’t be any further details or comments until the conclusion of the investigation. Any media inquiries have to be made to the police.”

The state police and attorney general’s office investigation is standard for officer-involved shootings in Rhode Island.

“Until further notice the lobby of the Warwick Police Department is closed to the public,” the Warwick Police Department posted on their Facebook page. “If you need police assistance please call 401-468-4200. We will update you as soon as the lobby is re-opened.”

This is the second time Warwick police have shot someone in two months. In November, police shot and killed a man who had barricaded himself inside the Lockwood Condominiums and then advanced on officers with a rifle.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.

