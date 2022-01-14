Reentry services must be part of plan to address Mass. and Cass crisis

Thanks to Dr. Katherine Gergen Barnett for her Jan. 11 op-ed, “Any solution to Mass. and Cass must be informed by experiences of those formerly incarcerated.” The challenges facing individuals leaving jail or prison are staggering, and even more so in the COVID-19 pandemic. All too often, barriers to housing and employment and lack of access to behavioral health services combine to leave people who’ve experienced incarceration without safe, secure, and adequate housing. This is part of what’s fueling the humanitarian crisis today at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Continued funding and expanded use of currently available resources in community-based residential reentry services is a critical component of addressing this crisis. These programs provide individuals with a home base during their transition from incarceration back to the community, with personalized supports to address needs such as long-term housing, employment, and behavioral health services.