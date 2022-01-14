Home of the Week: Wrentham apartments for the pooch and pool devotee

Units 240

Bedrooms One-, two-, and three-bedroom units

Pets Allowed

Water/sewer Public, sub-metered

Utilities Paid by tenant (gas)

Parking $35 a month for a reserved outdoor space; $200 a month for a garage spot

Perhaps best known for outlet shopping, Wrentham has more to offer than bargain pricing, including a bucolic New England town center, the 1,000 acres of woods at Wrentham State Forest, and Patriot Place — a short jaunt up Route 1 in neighboring Foxborough.

A more recent attraction is The Point at Wrentham apartment complex. The 240-unit development — which includes three four-floor buildings —opened in 2019 and features such amenities as a resort-style pool, fitness center, work areas with Mac computers, and an interactive game room.

The model unit for the Point is what owner/manager Panco Management calls its Greenwich floor plan. It’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 763-square-foot apartment that currently rents for $2,228. The complex also offers units with two bedrooms and two baths, and three bedrooms and two baths.

Entering the model unit brings one immediately into a rectangular space that encompasses the kitchen and living room, which share vinyl plank flooring with a wood-like appearance. The galley kitchen features gray and white granite countertops, a white subway tile backsplash, gray cabinets, and open shelving over the stainless steel sink. Appliances also are stainless steel and the stove is electric. There is an island with a granite top that matches the counter, with seating for three.

The kitchen in the model Greenwich apartment has an island with a granite top. Panco Management

Opposite the kitchen is the laundry closet with a stacked washer/dryer, a standard feature in every unit.

The adjoining living room has a ceiling fan that assists the central air conditioning. A set of rectangular windows brings in natural light. But there is also another source of sun: A glass door opens to the private balcony. All units have either a balcony or a private patio.

The bedroom and a glass door to the deck are off the living room in the Greenwich model. Panco Management

A doorway off the living room leads to the bedroom, which has a wall that includes two large windows welcoming sun from the balcony. The model has the same vinyl plank flooring as the rest of the apartment, although half of the units at the complex have carpeted bedrooms.

The bedroom in the Greenwich apartment model has two large windows. Panco Management

The closet is a walk-through that connects to the single bath. The model bathroom has a single white porcelain sink in the granite vanity that matches the kitchen, a shower/bath insert, and shelving for towels, shampoo, and other items.

The bathroom in the Greenwich model has a long granite vanity and tile flooring. Panco Management

Pets are welcome, with some restrictions and a fee, and so are cats. The development provides a pet spa open 24 hours a day along with a dog park, also open 24 hours a day.

Dogs will delight in the outdoor play area. Panco Management

Once the warm weather returns, residents have access to an outdoor swimming pool with a lifeguard. Other outdoor amenities include sitting areas, three outdoor grills, a fire pit, and a game area. The indoor fitness center has weights, a pair of Peloton bikes, a rowing machine, and other equipment. It is open 24 hours a day.

The exercise room is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Panco Management

The development has a large club room for socializing as well as a game room with a Pac-Man setup, a kitchen for use with private gatherings, a conference room, and — when a quiet spot is needed — work-from-home cubicles. These public spaces are available 24 hours a day.

The public area at The Point at Wrentham provides a quiet spot to work from home. Panco Management

The amenities are free; utilities (the heat is gas) are paid by the resident. Reserved outdoor parking spaces are available for $35 a month, and garage spaces for $200 per month.

The Point At Wrentham has an onsite office and is currently 96 percent leased.

Once the warm weather arrives, the pool area awaits. Panco Management

