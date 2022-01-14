Bears interview Brian Flores for head coach job

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for their vacant coach and GM jobs on Friday.

Flores was fired Monday by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross indicated the reasons for his dismissal had little to do with the on-field product and more with communication within the team’s brain trust.

Ireland was Miami’s general manager from 2008-13. The Dolphins won the AFC East at 11-5 his first season after going 1-15 in 2007.