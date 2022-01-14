Celtics falter at the start as the Sixers dominate

The Celtics actually led, 10-4, in the first four minutes before the 76ers went on that 24-point run. Boston responded by reverting back to bad habits, lack of ball movement and settling for 3-pointers.

After feeling good with consecutive wins over Indiana, including a runaway win Wednesday, the Celtics were sent back to reality Friday at Wells Fargo Center. Boston yielded a 28-4 first-quarter run, committed turnovers and technicals and were never close in a 111-99 loss.

PHILADELPHIA – Three consecutive wins meant nothing for the Celtics in their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. The first quarter Friday showed they may not be ready for such challenges.

Advertisement

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, coming off a game where they each scored 30-plus points, struggled mightily. They were a combined 14-for-35 shooting for 41 points, many of those points scored when the 76ers had a comfortable lead.

Payton Prichard was the lone bright spot, scoring 17 points in 21 minutes. Dennis Schröder, coming off a 23-point game at Indiana, scored 1 point Friday on 0-for-6 shooting. The Celtics committed 20 turnovers and never threatened after the opening period.

Joel Embiid scored 25 on a rather matter-of-fact night for the All-Star while Tyrese Maxey burned Boston for 23 points, including five 3-pointers.

Desperate for spark, Celtics coach Ime Udoka implemented a 2-3 zone defense in the third quarter that slowed the 76ers down, but the margin was too great for any significant rally. The Celtics cut a 20-point deficit to 14 on a few occasions but the 76ers simply dumped the ball in to Embiid who burned single coverage with short jumpers.

The turnover issue continued as Boston had 15 through the first three quarters, including a steal and dunk by Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle. As he soared for the dunk, Thybulle was shoved in the backside by Schröder, causing Thybulle to fall hard on his back. Schröder was called for a flagrant foul.

Advertisement

Thybulle missed both flagrant free throws but came back with a 3-pointer for a 67-45 lead. The Celtics tried chipping away but Maxey dribbled though the Boston defense for a backhanded layup and an 83-66 lead after the third.

The Boston defense improved in the second period, but its offense was even more putrid than in the first. The Celtics were 6-for-21 shooting in the period with Tatum and Brown combining for 1-for-10 shooting. The duo tried bringing the Celtics back with 3-point shots and they missed seven of eight.

The defense created opportunities to rally but no one could help the struggling Tatum-Brown duo. Dennis Schröder, starting in the place of Marcus Smart, did not make a shot in the first half.

Boston’s leading scorer in the first half was Payton Pritchard, who came off the bench for 8 points in eight minutes. Tatum and Brown combined for 10 points on 4-for- 20 shooting as the Celtics trailed, 55-35.

The Celtics looked as if they were really ready to play in the first four minutes, jumping out to a 10-4 lead as Tatum splashed 3-pointer and looked completely engaged. Then suddenly, the scoring stopped, the bungling Celtics returned with a vengeance, determined to botch any chances for victory.

The 76ers responded with a 28-4 run to end the first quarter, scoring at will on most possessions. The strategy was simple. The 76ers passed the ball around until they found a mismatch and that player generally scored on his Celtics defender with ease.

Advertisement

Offensively, Boston couldn’t get off a clean shot against the Philadelphia zone. Tatum committed five first-half turnovers, throwing lazy passes when he was blitzed by defenders.

The Celtics finished the first quarter 6-for-18 shooting with eight turnovers. Tatum picked up two early fouls and appeared irritated the entire half. The inability to make open shots resulted in a stunning streak of one basket in a stretch of 8:09 before Pritchard scored a layup with 2.1 left in the period.

There were hopes the Celtics were ready for one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference after three consecutive wins, but they looked unprepared for prime time and they ended the quarter with a flagrant foul on Josh Richardson, who fouled Thybulle after another turnover led to a breakaway layup.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.