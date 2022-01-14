EMass wrestling: Swampscott/Marblehead’s Connor O’Brien headlines Athletes of the Week

Maxx Bieksha, Norton — In his varsity debut Saturday at 132 pounds, Bieksha recorded wins against Quabbin, Mansfield, and Taunton. He followed with his fourth victory in a 43-33 victory over Ashland.

Connor Coutinho, Sandwich — The senior remained undefeated (10-0) at 220 pounds, defeating wrestlers from Braintree, Oliver Ames, and Hingham and registering two pins in the process.

Charlie Lussier, Whitman-Hanson — The freshman remained undefeated Wednesday with a 25-second pin at 106 pounds. On Saturday, Lussier claimed the Whitman-Hanson Invitational championship with three pins.