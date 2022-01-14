EMass wrestling: Swampscott/Marblehead’s Connor O’Brien headlines Athletes of the Week

Maxx Bieksha, Norton — In his varsity debut Saturday at 132 pounds, Bieksha recorded wins against Quabbin, Mansfield, and Taunton. He followed with his fourth victory in a 43-33 victory over Ashland.
Connor Coutinho, Sandwich — The senior remained undefeated (10-0) at 220 pounds, defeating wrestlers from Braintree, Oliver Ames, and Hingham and registering two pins in the process.
Charlie Lussier, Whitman-Hanson — The freshman remained undefeated Wednesday with a 25-second pin at 106 pounds. On Saturday, Lussier claimed the Whitman-Hanson Invitational championship with three pins.
Connor O’Brien, Swampscott/Marblehead — The senior captain picked up his 100th career win in an authoritative 66-15 victory over Pentucket. He is competing at 113 and 120 pounds this winter.
Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — The freshman picked up another individual title at the Chelmsford Invitational, winning the championship at 132 pounds and helping the Rams finish fourth at the tournament.
