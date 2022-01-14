Maddie Ledbury’s two goals rally Needham to girls’ hockey tie against No. 2 Notre Dame (Hingham)

Needham senior Maddie Ledbury buried the tying goal, her second tally of the game, with 3½ minutes remaining, leading to a 2-2 nonleague draw between the Rockets and second-ranked Notre Dame (Hingham) in a nonleague game Friday night at Rockland Ice Rink.
“They are a top to bottom talented team,” Needham coach Allisyn Furano-Foster said. “I think that our kids played with composure and were incredibly resilient. If there’s any team that you want to tie with, it’s that team.”
Needham is 5-1-2 and NDA still unbeaten at 3-0-2.
Ledbury scored her first goal on an assist from freshman defenseman Abby DeAnzeris on a partial breakaway and converted from the slot off a pass from senior captain Maeve Hymovitz. Freshman Devon Moore, the Cougars’ leading scorer, and senior captain Cameron Bourassa each scored a goal apiece.
“It was better than losing, I told them that in the locker room,” NDA coach John Findley said. “We had plenty of chances in overtime, but just couldn’t put one home.”
Beaver Country Day 7, Winsor 0 — Junior Audrey Youngen completed the hat trick, pacing the Beavers to an Eastern Independent League win.
Boys’ hockey
Bishop Feehan 5, Newton North 2 — Junior forward Thomas Franzosa had a hat trick, junior defenseman Tyler Slack scored his first varsity goal, and senior forward Ryan Deveney added another as the Shamrocks (4-7-0) won in the opening round of the Travis Roy Beanpot at the Foxboro Sports Center.
Brookline 3, Lexington 2 — Emmett Teahan scored the overtime winner for the Warriors (6-2), who prevailed in the Travis Roy Junior Beanpot at Foxboro Sports Center. With Brookline on a 4-on-3 power play, Teahan knocked home a loose puck on a faceoff play to send the Warriors into Saturday’s championship game (8 p.m.) against Bishop Feehan. Caleb Weldon had a goal and assisted on Teahan’s game winner, and freshman Grady Ames chipped in with a goal.
Catholic Memorial 4, Natick 0 — Connor Fryberger scored twice and Owen Watson made 14 saves, backing the No. 2 Knights (6-1) in their nonleague road win at William Chase Arena. James Grady and Tyler Hamilton added goals for CM.
Everett/Revere 10, Lynn 0 — Junior forward David Saia recorded four goals and two assists as the Crimson Tide (2-4-1) cruised to the Greater Boston League road win at Connery Rink.
Nobles 2, Middlesex 0 — Thatcher Bernstein, a freshman from Brookline, earned his first career shutout to lead the Bulldogs (8-0) to a nonleague win at Omni Rink in Dedham.
Rivers 4, BB&N 1 — A pair of goals from Stephen Canavan carried the Red Wings (5-4) to the ISL victory at the BB&N Rink in Cambridge. Senior Mel Mortarelli and sophomore Chris Sullivan also scored in the victory.
Scituate 6, Quincy 0 — Cole Coyne posted the shutout and Brendan Boyle had a pair of goals to lead the Sailors (5-3) to the Patriot Fisher win at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke.
