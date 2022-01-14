Maddie Ledbury’s two goals rally Needham to girls’ hockey tie against No. 2 Notre Dame (Hingham)

Needham is 5-1-2 and NDA still unbeaten at 3-0-2.

“They are a top to bottom talented team,” Needham coach Allisyn Furano-Foster said. “I think that our kids played with composure and were incredibly resilient. If there’s any team that you want to tie with, it’s that team.”

Needham senior Maddie Ledbury buried the tying goal, her second tally of the game, with 3½ minutes remaining, leading to a 2-2 nonleague draw between the Rockets and second-ranked Notre Dame (Hingham) in a nonleague game Friday night at Rockland Ice Rink.

Ledbury scored her first goal on an assist from freshman defenseman Abby DeAnzeris on a partial breakaway and converted from the slot off a pass from senior captain Maeve Hymovitz. Freshman Devon Moore, the Cougars’ leading scorer, and senior captain Cameron Bourassa each scored a goal apiece.

“It was better than losing, I told them that in the locker room,” NDA coach John Findley said. “We had plenty of chances in overtime, but just couldn’t put one home.”

Beaver Country Day 7, Winsor 0 — Junior Audrey Youngen completed the hat trick, pacing the Beavers to an Eastern Independent League win.

Boys’ hockey

Bishop Feehan 5, Newton North 2 — Junior forward Thomas Franzosa had a hat trick, junior defenseman Tyler Slack scored his first varsity goal, and senior forward Ryan Deveney added another as the Shamrocks (4-7-0) won in the opening round of the Travis Roy Beanpot at the Foxboro Sports Center.

Brookline 3, Lexington 2 — Emmett Teahan scored the overtime winner for the Warriors (6-2), who prevailed in the Travis Roy Junior Beanpot at Foxboro Sports Center. With Brookline on a 4-on-3 power play, Teahan knocked home a loose puck on a faceoff play to send the Warriors into Saturday’s championship game (8 p.m.) against Bishop Feehan. Caleb Weldon had a goal and assisted on Teahan’s game winner, and freshman Grady Ames chipped in with a goal.

Catholic Memorial 4, Natick 0 — Connor Fryberger scored twice and Owen Watson made 14 saves, backing the No. 2 Knights (6-1) in their nonleague road win at William Chase Arena. James Grady and Tyler Hamilton added goals for CM.

Everett/Revere 10, Lynn 0 — Junior forward David Saia recorded four goals and two assists as the Crimson Tide (2-4-1) cruised to the Greater Boston League road win at Connery Rink.

Nobles 2, Middlesex 0 — Thatcher Bernstein, a freshman from Brookline, earned his first career shutout to lead the Bulldogs (8-0) to a nonleague win at Omni Rink in Dedham.

Rivers 4, BB&N 1 — A pair of goals from Stephen Canavan carried the Red Wings (5-4) to the ISL victory at the BB&N Rink in Cambridge. Senior Mel Mortarelli and sophomore Chris Sullivan also scored in the victory.

Scituate 6, Quincy 0 — Cole Coyne posted the shutout and Brendan Boyle had a pair of goals to lead the Sailors (5-3) to the Patriot Fisher win at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke.

