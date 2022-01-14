No. 4 Norwood finds perfect plan for girls’ basketball victory over Tri-Valley rival Medway

The fourth-ranked Norwood girls’ basketball team ran its record to 6-0 with a 58-42 Tri-Valley League victory Friday night, using a 19-2 run between the first and second quarters to put the game out of reach early.

In a matchup of Mustangs, it was Norwood’s high-octane offense and suffocating defense that helped the hosts gallop to victory.

Norwood's Alexa Corsa (left) and Medway's Callahan Cottone chase a loose ball during their Tri-Valley League showdown.

”Medway was a team that was going to be a really good test for us,” Norwood coach Amy Quinn said. “And we want those kinds of tests to be able to gauge where we’re at.”

If Medway (6-2) attempted to drive, the Norwood defense swarmed. When Medway flashed to the ball, two Norwood players blocked off the pass. On offense, Norwood’s rapid pace proved too much as the hosts whipped the ball around the floor.

Advertisement

”We’ve just been really focused on defense, and using our intensity on defense to create a little bit of mayhem for both teams,” Quinn said.

Meg Olbrys, who scored 23 points for Norwood, eyes the basket. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Senior forward Meg Olbrys finished with a healthy 23 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks. The Villanova commit solved the Medway zone defense by hanging on the low block and either attacking the basket or kicking the ball out to open 3-point shooters.

”My teammates help a lot with that,” Olbrys said. “They make those cuts, they make everything happen for me, and they put me in the best position possible to shoot. Them being able to cut off the ball just makes it so much easier.”

Erin Reen boosted Norwood with 13 points and Tricia Wlodkowski scored 9.

For Medway, junior Shannon Mejia led with 13 points and senior Anna Longval added 10.

Norwood asserted itself as the top team in the TVL with the victory. But Quinn still wants to get more out of her squad after the energy slipped late in the contest.

Advertisement

”They know that I hold them accountable, and when they don’t perform the way that we expect them to as coaches, they know I’m going to get on them,” Quinn said. “But they respond really well.”

Erin Reen (4) has an open lane in the Medway defense to pass to Norwood teammate Lauren Reen. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Amesbury 53, Ipswich 32 — Avery Hallinan (18 points) and Gabby Redford (16 points) helped secure the Cape Ann victory for the Indians (8-1).

Bishop Feehan 73, Archbishop Williams 17 — Seniors Camryn Fauria (19 points) and Lydia Mordarski (17 points) led 11 players who scored for the No. 7 Shamrocks (9-0) in their Catholic Central victory over the Bishops.

Bridgewater-Raynham 65, New Bedford 23 — Sophomores Reese Bartlett (14 points, 6 assists) and Natalia Hall-Rosa (11 points, 5 steals) led the No. 8 Trojans (6-1) to the Southeast Conference win over the Whalers.

Case 54, Greater New Bedford 20 — Brooke Orton (20 points, 4 steals, 4 assists), Liberty Gazaille (13 points, 9 rebounds), and Abigail Sirois (9 points 10 rebounds, 5 steals) led the Cardinals (4-1) to the South Coast Conference road victory.

Cohasset 49, Hull 17 — Sophomore Sarah Chenette tallied 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals for the visiting Skippers (5-4) in the South Shore League win. Mia Froio set the tone on defense with 6 steals.

Dartmouth 53, Brockton 39 — Kat Cheesebro (20 points), Ava Crane (14 points) and Kasey Oliver (13 points) led the Indians (5-2) to the Southeast Conference win.

Dracut 53, Everett 20 — Juniors Ashlee Talbot (11 points) and MacKenzie Murphy (10 points) led the Middies (6-2) over the Crimson Tide for a nonleague win.

Advertisement

Durfee 60, Tolman (R.I.) 30 — Mackenzie Carreiro (19 points) and Mya Hayes-Paulette (15 points) powered the Hilltoppers (4-3) to the nonleague win.

Foxborough 70, Sharon 27 — Freshman Kailey Sullivan (19 points) and sophomore Camryn Collins (12 points) led the Warriors (4-2) to the Hockomock win over the Eagles.

Franklin 60, Mansfield 33 — Olivia Quinn and Stefany Padula each scored 14 points as the top-ranked Panthers (4-0), playing their first game since Dec. 20, rolled to the Hockomock win. Katie Peterson (12 points) and Brigid Earley (9 points) also contributed.

Greater Lowell 48, Essex Tech 21 — Kaelynn Tanner tallied 12 points and 4 assists, and Alanis Velez had 9 points for the Gryphons (4-4). Felicia Melendez (8 points) and Kendra O’Brien (6 points) also contributed on the offensive end for Greater Lowell in the Commonwealth Conference tilt.

Hanover 47, Plymouth South 19 — McKalah Gaine (16 points) powered the Hawks (4-5) to a Patriot League Fisher Division win.

Hopkinton 44, Dedham 31 — Senior guards Kiki Fossbender (14 points) and Brooke Dougherty (11 points) powered the Hillers (1-2) in the Tri-Valley League showdown.

Matignon 44, Saint Joseph Prep 28 — Sophomore guard Isabella Lopez-Marin recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists, and forward Lexi Lingley had 10 points, leading the Warriors (6-1) to a Catholic Central win.

Natick 53, Shrewsbury 44 — Junior Madi Forman netted 24 points and Alana Ciccarelli put up 16, securing a nonleague victory for the Redhawks (4-2).

Advertisement

North Quincy 54, Pembroke 35 — Sophomore captains Orlagh Gormley (25 points) and Ava Bryan (19 points) powered the attack, and classmate Molly Tolland was stellar on defense as the No. 13 Raiders (7-0) rolled to the Patriot League win in Pembroke.

North Reading 47, Lynnfield 28 — Senior Riley Cullen (12 points, 12 rebounds) and junior Faith Newton (19 points) boosted the Hornets (4-5) over the Pioneers for the Cape Ann League win.

Norwell 72, Randolph 21 — Chloe Richardson (17 points), Grace Oliver (16 points), Sara Cashin (11 points), and Maddie Oliver (10 points) paced a balanced attack for the No. 16 Clippers (8-1) in the South Shore League win.

Old Rochester 64, Seekonk 26 — Tess Adams (19 points) and Maddie Wright (13 points) led the Bulldogs (6-1) to the South Coast Conference win.

Oliver Ames 66, Stoughton 25 — Caroline Peper (16 points, 5 steals) and Jasmyn Cooper (10 points, 9 rebounds) were the catalysts as the sixth-ranked Tigers (5-1) rolled to a Hockomock League win at home.

Peabody 48, Masconomet 44 — Logan Lomasney (19 points, 18 rebounds) and Emma Bloom (10 points, 10 rebounds) powered the Tanners (7-1) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Pentucket 69, Triton 36 — Abby Dube put up 18 points for Pentucket (6-2) in the Cape Ann win.

Plymouth North 51, Silver Lake 40 — Senior guard Megan Banzi scored 16 points for the Eagles (5-4) to earn the Patriot League Keenan win.

Reading 54, Winchester 51 — Jackie Malley (22 points) and Molly Trahan (11 points) propelled the Rockets (4-1) to the Middlesex win over Winchester. Malley broke the program record for 3-pointers with the 179th of her career.

Advertisement

Scituate 52, Quincy 32 — Grace McNamara racked up 29 points, helping the Sailors (5-5) nab their third straight win with the Patriot League victory.

Somerset Berkley 52, Fairhaven 35 — Bella Nugent netted 17 points for the Blue Raiders (4-3) in the South Coast win.

Springfield International 69, Wahconah 39 — Grace Wigington powered the Bulldogs (4-0) to a win over Wahconah at the Spalding Hoophall Classic, recording 22 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists.

St. Mary’s 52, Cathedral 51 — Kellyn Preira (23 points) drained four late 3-pointers as the second-ranked Spartans (11-1) overcome a 16-point halftime deficit to earn a Catholic Central League win in Boston.

Whitman-Hanson 67, Marshfield 49 — Lauren Dunn (17 points), Caitlin Leahy (15 points), and Abigail Martin (14 points) paced the No. 10 Panthers (9-0) to a Patriot League Keenan Division win.

Winthrop 44, Revere 42 — Grace Fleuriel netted 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Vikings (5-4) in the nonleague road win. Sophia Lindinger scored eight points for Winthrop.