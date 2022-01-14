Tickets for Saturday’s Patriots-Bills wild-card game are surprisingly cheap

If you want to make the trip to Buffalo to watch Saturday’s wild-card game between the Patriots and Bills, you might not have to spend a lot to get into Highmark Stadium.

As of late Friday morning, ticket prices for Saturday’s game were as low as $37, according to Ticketmaster.

Of course, there are a few tradeoffs for getting in at a relatively low price. The cheapest tickets are in row 33 in one of the nosebleed sections. The weather for Saturday’s game certainly isn’t fan-friendly, either. The temperature at kickoff is expected to be at 5 degrees with the wind chill several degrees below zero, making it likely that Saturday’s game will be one of the coldest played in Buffalo’s history.