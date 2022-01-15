Amtrak conductor dies after falling from train in Westerly, R.I.

WESTERLY, R.I. — An Amtrak conductor was killed Saturday after falling from a train at a station in Westerly, police said.

The conductor is believed to have fallen off the train as it was leaving the station, WJAR-TV reported. The train was stopped to search for the conductor after staff realized she was not answering her radio.

The woman’s body was found on the tracks north of the Westerly station, police said.