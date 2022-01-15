Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Bristol County: Among sightings were a greater white-fronted goose and a cackling goose at the Somerset Reservoir in Somerset, five snow geese and two Northern shovelers at Buttonwood Park in New Bedford and a Barrow’s goldeneye elsewhere in New Bedford, two sandhill cranes in Rehoboth, a rough-legged hawk at Allens Pond in South Dartmouth, a snowy owl at East Beach in New Bedford, a red-headed woodpecker at the Lloyd Center in Dartmouth, a yellow-breasted chat on Egypt Lane in Fairhaven, and a continuing Western tanager at 66 Cranberry Road in North Attleboro.

Berkshire County: Last week, highlights included a yellow-bellied sapsucker and an Eastern towhee in Williamstown, a gadwall, 15 fish crows, and a snowy owl in Pittsfield, and a cackling goose in Sheffield.

Advertisement

Cape Cod: Highlights included some unusual lingering species such as Pacific loon at Race Point in Provincetown and Bell’s vireo at Fort Hill in Eastham, along with lesser rarities such as great egret at High Head in Truro, willet at West Dennis Beach, lesser yellowlegs at Bells Neck in Harwich, clapper rail at the Herring River in Wellfleet, short-eared owl at Navigation Road in Barnstable and also at South Sunken Meadow Beach in Wellfleet, a thick-billed murre at the Sandwich marina, Eastern phoebe at Peterson Farm in Falmouth, and two palm warblers and a vesper sparrow at the Crane Wildlife Area in Falmouth.

Essex County: North of Boston, an eared grebe continued to be seen off the Little Private Beach in Marblehead, a black-crowned night-heron and four American pipits at Niles Pond in East Gloucester, impressive storm-driven totals of 37 thick-billed murres, 86 common murres, and eight Atlantic puffins at Andrews Point in Rockport, a canvasback at Kenoza Lake in Haverhill, a redhead, an American bittern and a sora at Plum Island, and an orange-crowned warbler in Peabody.

Advertisement

Franklin County: The area continued to host a summer tanager at 73 Hadley Road in Sunderland and four black vultures were tallied in Deerfield.

Hampshire County: The outstanding sightings were two pink-footed geese near the Hadley Bridge in Northampton, a continuing Western meadowlark in Hadley near the transfer station at the Honey Pot, eight American pipits in Hadley, three Lapland longspurs in Northampton’s East Meadows, and four rusty blackbirds in Amherst.

Hampden County: The luminaries were a greater white-fronted goose, an Iceland gull, and two white-crowned sparrows at the Longmeadow Flats.

Martha’s Vineyard: Among reports were 13 snow geese, a late great egret, and seven hardy tree swallows.

Middlesex County: The area was graced by an Iceland gull in Tewksbury, 10 American wigeons at Spot Pond in Stoneham, a Northern shoveler in Lowell, a Virginia rail, a marsh wren, and a gray catbird at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, a brown thrasher near Foss Reservoir in Framingham, and nine rusty blackbirds in Wayland.

Nantucket: There were reports of 20 snow geese at Sconset, a great egret, nine Northern shovelers, and a common gallinule at Miacomet Park, and a dickcissel continued to visit a feeder on Miacomet Road.

Norfolk County: Sightings included two lesser black-backed gulls and two Iceland gulls at Lake Massapoag in Sharon, and two winter wrens at Moose Hill Sanctuary in Sharon.

Plymouth County: The region featured single greater white-fronted geese in West Bridgewater and Duxbury, where a cackling goose was also found at the North Hill Golf Course, King eiders at Scituate Light in Scituate and another off 184 Nantasket Avenue in Hull, and a yellow-breasted chat at Hedges Pond in Plymouth.

Advertisement

Suffolk County: Among sightings were a snow goose at Franklin Park, a great egret and three marsh wrens at Belle Isle in East Boston, two Northern shovelers and a canvasback at Jamaica Pond, a red-shouldered hawk, a killdeer, an American pipit, a yellow-breasted chat, and four white-crowned sparrows at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, three yellow-bellied sapsuckers and an orange-crowned warbler at the Arnold Arboretum, and a continuing Wilson’s warbler at McLaughlin Woods in Boston.

Worcester County: The notable sightings were three wood ducks and an Eastern phoebe in Uxbridge, 57 greater scaup at the Wachusett Reservoir, three Iceland gulls and a glaucous gull in Fitchburg, an enormous flock of an estimated 2,000 common grackles at the Bolton Flats in Lancaster, and 100 fish crows in Blackstone.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.