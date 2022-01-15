Charlestown man, 19, arrested for allegedly pulling gun on driver who honked at him

A Charlestown man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly pulled out a loaded gun on a driver who honked their horn at him for driving the wrong way on a South Boston street, police said in a statement.

Aidan Fittz, 19, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of Class B drugs after officers pulled him over and found a gun and “seven individually wrapped plastic bags containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine” in his car, police said.

Police say Fitz allegedly showed the gun after the other driver honked at him for driving the wrong way on W 2nd Street in South Boston at 2:34 a.m. on Saturday, according to the statement.