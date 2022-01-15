Charlestown man, 19, arrested for allegedly pulling gun on driver who honked at him

A Charlestown man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly pulled out a loaded gun on a driver who honked their horn at him for driving the wrong way on a South Boston street, police said in a statement.
Aidan Fittz, 19, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of Class B drugs after officers pulled him over and found a gun and “seven individually wrapped plastic bags containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine” in his car, police said.
Police say Fitz allegedly showed the gun after the other driver honked at him for driving the wrong way on W 2nd Street in South Boston at 2:34 a.m. on Saturday, according to the statement.
Fittz was stopped by police after officers spotted his car in the area of Story Street and G Street, police said. The weapon was a handgun with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine, police said.
Fittz will be arraigned in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court, police said.
