COVID-19 vaccine mandate begins in Boston amid demonstrations by opponents

Mayor Michelle Wu, whose home in Roslindale has become the site of early-morning demonstrations by people who oppose the policies, addressed the protests Saturday on Twitter and during a midday news conference at a health center. The protests, she said, are a byproduct of widespread misinformation that the city seeks to neutralize with its vaccine mandates.

A new COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Boston imposing a vaccination requirement on municipal employees and requiring people to show proof of vaccination to enter certain indoor spaces took effect Saturday amid protests by hundreds of demonstrators who marched from a Fenway neighborhood to Newbury Street to show their opposition to the new rules.

“I think it’s important to shed a light on where we are as a country. That there is deeply rooted misinformation that we need strong policies to counteract,” she said. “Every day I’m reminded of that at my house and every day it makes me surer that Boston needs to lead the way on these policies.”

Prior to Wu’s news conference at Whittier Street Health Center, about 300 people gathered in the Fenway neighborhood to demonstrate against the vaccine mandate. Protesters chanted “Shame on Wu” and “Back the blue, not Michelle Wu,” as they marched toward Newbury Street, the number growing to about 500. Some carried signs that included messages like, “My body, my choice” and “I used to live in a free country.”

A Boston Fire Department engine was among vehicles on Brookline Avenue blaring horns in support for the protesters, drawing raucous cheers from the crowd. The march spilled into the road, reducing traffic to one lane. Marchers waved American flags and displayed the “thin blue line” symbol that represents public safety workers.

Some of the demonstrators live and work outside of Boston.

“I should not be discriminated against because I don’t want a vaccine that I don’t trust,” said Rosetta Windle, 38, a mother of two from Mashpee. “Someone needs to stand up to the politicians that are passing these mandates.”

On Dec. 20, Wu ordered the mandatory vaccination of all city employees and set Saturday as the date for workers to have received at least one of shot of a vaccine. The measure eliminated an option for workers to be tested regularly for COVID-19 instead of being vaccinated. Failure to comply could lead to firing, the administration has said.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, 17,435 city workers had complied with the requirement, Wu said, including about 700 employees who got at least one vaccine dose ahead of the deadline. She said it would take several more days to determine the number of workers who are not in compliance with the requirement as the city reaches out to those employees individually. The city employs about 18,000 people.

Workers can apply for an exemption on religious or medical grounds. Wu said her administration would begin reviewing those applications on Tuesday when City Hall reopens following Monday’s observance of Luther King Jr.’s birthday. As of Saturday afternoon, she said, she didn’t know how many workers had applied for an exemption.

Under the mandate, Saturday also marked that first day that people seeking to enter certain indoor spaces in Boston, including restaurants, bars, gyms, and entertainment venues, must show proof that they’ve had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

City Councilor President Ed Flynn offered his support for Wu during the news conference. When his father, Raymond Flynn, was mayor of Boston, Flynn said demonstrators sometimes gathered outside the family home in South Boston, but those protests didn’t carry the fervor on display in front of Wu’s home.

“I think the difference is the level of intensity that’s happening today wasn’t there when my father was mayor,” Flynn said. “And I honestly believe some of it is related to an anti-Asian sentiment that we have in this country.”

Wu is Taiwanese-American. The COVID-19 pandemic gave rise to anti-Asian hate that was fueled in part by remarks from former president Donald J. Trump, who used xenophobic terms to label the virus.

Flynn said he attended the news conference to thank Wu and demonstrate his support.

“I’m proud to work closely with Mayor Wu because I know she’s dedicated and committed to the residents of the city and treats everybody fairly as well,” he said.

















