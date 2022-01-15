Driver injured in fiery rollover crash in Waltham

A 70-year-old man was seriously injured after his vehicle rolled over on Interstate 95 in Waltham Saturday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The vehicle crashed at the 42.8-mile marker before rolling over and catching fire at about 5 a.m., officials said.

The driver was transported to Leahy Hospital in Burlington, according to Massachusetts State trooper Antonio Harris, who said it was unknown if the man’s injuries were life threatening.