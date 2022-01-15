Driver injured in fiery rollover crash in Waltham

A 70-year-old man was seriously injured after his vehicle rolled over on Interstate 95 in Waltham Saturday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The vehicle crashed at the 42.8-mile marker before rolling over and catching fire at about 5 a.m., officials said.
The driver was transported to Leahy Hospital in Burlington, according to Massachusetts State trooper Antonio Harris, who said it was unknown if the man’s injuries were life threatening.
The Waltham Fire Department, EMS, and MassDOT responded to the crash scene.
All lanes were closed for about two hours after the crash. “There was some ice due to Waltham fire trying to extinguish the fire,” Harris said.
No further information was immediately available.
