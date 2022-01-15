Firefighters battle blaze at Weymouth home

A fire broke out in a Weymouth home Saturday night, leaving thousands of dollars in damage, but nobody was inside, officials said.

Firefighters were called to 41 Johnson Road at 10:11 p.m. Saturday after “a concerned citizen” called 911 and reported seeing fire coming from the first floor of the two-story home, the Weymouth Fire Department said in a statement.

The blaze was quickly brought under control after firefighters found the fire burning inside the walls and ceiling on the first floor, the fire department said. Crews searched the home for victims but nobody was found inside, the fire department said.