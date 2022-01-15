Mayor Wu declares cold emergency for Boston

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our residents and families are protected during this weekend’s extremely cold weather,” Wu said in the statement. “I urge all Boston residents to stay warm and safe, and check on your neighbors during this cold emergency.”

The Boston Centers for Youth and Family locations usually open on Saturdays will operate as warming centers, the office said in a statement.

Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency in Boston for Saturday in anticipation of sub-zero temperatures expected through the weekend, the mayor’s office said Friday evening.

Wind chills as low as negative 4 degrees are predicted for Friday night and hit the lowest temperature of the weekend at negative 18 degrees on Saturday, the statement said.

Such low temperatures can cause frostbite or hypothermia for vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, homeless or young children, the mayor’s office said. The mayor advised residents to be cautious and check in on vulnerable people out in the cold throughout the weekend.

Residents should seek medical attention if signs of frostbite or hypothermia are seen, such as loss of feeling in fingers and toes, uncontrollable shivering or disorientation, the statement said.

The mayor also advised residents to layer clothing, drip water from faucets to prevent pipes from freezing and use proper heating systems with safety precautions, such as turning off space heaters when not in the room and placing them three feet away from flammable objects.

