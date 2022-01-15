fb-pixel Skip to main content

Teenage girl shot, killed in Worcester grocery store parking lot early Saturday morning

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated January 15, 2022, 27 minutes ago

A 17-year-old girl was killed early Saturday after being shot in the parking lot of a Worcester grocery store, police said.

Worcester police were sent to the parking lot of a Big Y grocery store at 100 Mayfield St. around 2:47 a.m. Saturday, the department wrote in a statement. When officers arrived they found the girl, whose name was not released, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers provided medical assistance to the girl until an ambulance arrived, police said. She was then taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The shooting does not appear to be random and remains under investigation, police said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

