After walloping central US, winter storm sweeps toward East Coast

The system already delivered a dose of snow to the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains, with a foot reported in Karlsruhe, N.D., near Minot. Garvin, in southwestern Minnesota, got 10 inches; 14.3 inches fell at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa; and even parts of northern Missouri, such as Milan, saw close to half a foot of snow.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm watches and warnings stretch from Kansas and Oklahoma to the East Coast and Canadian border. The storm is set to perform its second and third acts this weekend amid a 2,000-mile journey across the Lower 48.

A major winter storm is sliding east across the south-central United States, packing a mix of snow, sleet and ice for tens of millions of Americans as it rolls across the mid-South and up the Appalachians.

Kansas City, Mo., has seen a little over 3 inches, with 3.4 inches reported in Fairway, in neighboring Overland Park, Kan. The snow was coming to an end there during the midmorning hours Saturday.

Snowfall rates were still exceeding an inch per hour across the Ozarks of central Missouri and northwestern Arkansas, as of 10 a.m. Eastern time Saturday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center wrote that "areas of heavy snow are expected to develop" along the Interstate 44 corridor.

Predominantly rain, some moderate to heavy, was falling over the majority of Arkansas, save for snow in the highest elevations. The parent low-pressure system, visible on water vapor satellite imagery, was diving due south over central Oklahoma.

Precipitation will continue arcing counterclockwise around the low from the east, with rain falling over Mississippi and Alabama through Saturday and a gradual collapsing of the rain/snow line south over most of Arkansas by Saturday night. Jonesboro, Ark., and Memphis will see several hours each of heavy, wet snow on the storm's back side overnight, with a general 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible.

Rain will transition to snow in places like Nashville, Tupelo, Miss., and Huntsville, Ala., during the daybreak hours Sunday. The snow will be heavy at times in Nashville, where winter storm warnings are in effect for most of Middle Tennessee. Rain and snow may mix during the daytime Sunday before cold air filters in from the northwest and ensures that only snow falls in Music City on Sunday night. A general 3 to 5 inches is likely there, with totals up to 7 inches in a few locales.

Atlanta is under a winter weather advisory, with a bit of glazing and up to a half inch or inch of snow possible Sunday evening. While areas within the perimeter won't see too much wintry weather, more significant icing and an inch or two of snow are likely in the northeastern part of the Peachtree State in the foothills of the Appalachians.

Kentucky, initially expected to wind up with widespread plowable snowfall, may see the bulk of its accumulation, likely in the 4-to-6-inch range, relegated to the eastern half of the state.

The system is an "inside runner," meaning it won't take a classic offshore track needed for blockbuster East Coast snowstorms. Instead, it'll drift northeast along the Eastern Seaboard, its counterclockwise swirl dragging ashore a tongue of mid-level warm air that will bring mainly rain and mixed precipitation to the coastline while cold air crashing south behind the storm yields hefty Appalachian snow.

A front-end thump of snow is possible in cities like Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and evening, flipping to sleet, ice and rain after a couple hours as the mid-level "warm nose" wraps in overhead. To the west, the conveyor belt of moisture entrained into the system will fall in cold air, depositing a strip of 4 to 9 inches of snow along the Appalachians, particularly in western North Carolina, western Virginia, eastern West Virginia, northwest Maryland, Pennsylvania and New York state, with a few spots approaching a foot.

Brief heavy rainfall is possible overnight Sunday night into Monday in the Big Apple, which may lead to brief ponding of water on roadways. The rain-snow line will lift all the way into the Berkshires and Worcester Hills of Massachusetts by Monday morning, with snow over interior Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Accumulations on the western side of the storm's track may be limited by an encroaching "dry slot" of moisture-starved air which will work to erode bands of precipitation.

Meanwhile, parts of the Carolinas, particularly north central South Carolina and near and east of Charlotte in South Carolina, could see between a quarter and a half inch of ice accretion. Ice storm warnings are in effect in northern South Carolina, where rain falling into a narrow layer of cold, dense air bleeding off the mountains could freeze upon contact with the surface.

"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice," wrote the National Weather Service in Columbia, S.C. "Travel could be nearly impossible. Additionally, strong wind gusts Sunday morning may put additional strain on trees and power lines."

The storm system will exit the United States to the northeast toward the Canadian Maritimes on Tuesday.