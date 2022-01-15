Medical professionals urge Spotify to crack down on COVID misinformation

Hundreds of scientists, professors, doctors, nurses and other public health professionals have urged Spotify to crack down on misinformation about COVID-19 on its streaming platform.

In an open letter published online this week, the experts singled out an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” that featured Robert Malone, an infectious disease researcher who claims to have created the mRNA technology used in some coronavirus vaccines but has become an outspoken vaccine skeptic. They said Rogan had a “concerning history” of advancing inaccurate claims on his podcast, particularly about the pandemic.

“By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals,” the letter said. It also called on the company “to immediately establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform.”