Beijing reports Omicron case 3 weeks before Winter Olympics

Beijing reported the city’s first case of the omicron variant of Covid-19, adding pressure on authorities to stem a potential outbreak less than three weeks before the Winter Olympics begin.

Officials confirmed the detection of the highly contagious strain at a press conference on Saturday. People who’ve had contact with the patient are being tested, and those who were at locations that the infected person visited must report to authorities, they said.

Omicron cases were confirmed earlier Saturday in Shanghai and Guangdong province, as the National Health Commission warned of possible outbreaks in those areas.