Bruins defeat Western Conference-leading Predators in overtime

The Bruins and Predators, two of the NHL’s hottest teams, put on a show on one of the coldest days of the year.

Taylor Hall won a physical, back-and-forth affair in overtime, 4-3, with a second-chance goal. Hall forced his way past Alexandre Carrier and knocked in a rebound from a David Pastrnak shot that Juuse Saros couldn’t hold.

The Bruins (22-11-2) have won eight of nine after taking down the Western Conference leaders (24-13-2).