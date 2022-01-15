Bruins defeat Western Conference-leading Predators in overtime

The Bruins and Predators, two of the NHL’s hottest teams, put on a show on one of the coldest days of the year.
Taylor Hall won a physical, back-and-forth affair in overtime, 4-3, with a second-chance goal. Hall forced his way past Alexandre Carrier and knocked in a rebound from a David Pastrnak shot that Juuse Saros couldn’t hold.
The Bruins (22-11-2) have won eight of nine after taking down the Western Conference leaders (24-13-2).
Boston’s 2-0 lead, built on first-period goals by Craig Smith and Mike Reilly, slipped away at 7:32 of the second. Colton Sissons and Luke Kunin pulled the visitors even, the latter beating a screened Linus Ullmark with a wrister off the rush.
Brad Marchand’s 20th of the season put Boston ahead, 3-2, at 3:50 of the third, but Predators captain Roman Josi took advantage of a Pastrnak turnover and tied it less than three minutes later, setting up the thrilling finish.
